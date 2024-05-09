EU says how it will use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

The head of the EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, indicated that the proceeds from the frozen Russian assets are proposed to be used to strengthen support for Ukraine, including through the European Peace Fund (EPF), UNN reports.

Details

"The political agreement on Russian frozen assets’ revenues will allow: to step up our support to Ukraine, also through the EPF, when most needed; to make it more sustainable in the long term," the EU High Representative wrote in X.

Borrell emphasized that "the fight of Ukraine against Russian aggression is existential also for Europe."

EU has preliminarily agreed on the use of profits from Russian assets for Ukraine: what are they going to spend on