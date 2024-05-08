EU has preliminarily agreed on the use of profits from Russian assets for Ukraine: what are they going to spend on

EU ambassadors have preliminarily agreed to use the funds received from frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine's recovery and military defense against Russian aggression, the Belgian presidency of the EU Council said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

