EU has preliminarily agreed on the use of profits from Russian assets for Ukraine: what are they going to spend on
Kyiv • UNN
EU ambassadors agreed to use the proceeds of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine's recovery and military defense against Russian aggression.
EU ambassadors have preliminarily agreed to use the funds received from frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine's recovery and military defense against Russian aggression, the Belgian presidency of the EU Council said on Wednesday, UNN reports.
EU ambassadors agreed in principle on measures concerning extraordinary revenues stemming from Russia’s immobilised assets. The money will serve to support Ukraine's recovery and military defence in the context of the Russian aggression
