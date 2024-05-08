IMF speaks out on possible use of Russian assets for Ukraine

First Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Gita Gopinath has spoken about the possible use of Russian assets to support Ukraine, saying that it is important for the IMF that any action has a sufficient legal basis and does not undermine the functioning of the international monetary system. She said this at the event "Geopolitics and its impact on world trade and the dollar" on May 7, UNN reports.

Many countries are closely following the debate on the potential use of Russian state assets, including Bank of Russia reserves, to support Ukraine. While this should be determined by the relevant courts and jurisdictions, it is important for the IMF that any action has a sufficient legal basis and does not undermine the functioning of the international monetary system - Gopinath pointed out.

