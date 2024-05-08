ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

IMF speaks out on possible use of Russian assets for Ukraine

IMF speaks out on possible use of Russian assets for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

Geeta Gopinath, First Deputy Managing Director of the IMF, said that many countries are closely following discussions about the potential use of Russian state assets, including the Bank of Russia's reserves, to support Ukraine, emphasizing the need for a legal basis and the preservation of the international monetary system.

First Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Gita Gopinath has spoken about the possible use of Russian assets to support Ukraine, saying that it is important for the IMF that any action has a sufficient legal basis and does not undermine the functioning of the international monetary system. She said this at the event "Geopolitics and its impact on world trade and the dollar" on May 7, UNN reports.

Many countries are closely following the debate on the potential use of Russian state assets, including Bank of Russia reserves, to support Ukraine. While this should be determined by the relevant courts and jurisdictions, it is important for the IMF that any action has a sufficient legal basis and does not undermine the functioning of the international monetary system

- Gopinath pointed out.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

