EU aims to ensure that first proceeds from frozen Russian assets for Ukraine can be received by summer - European Commission

The European Union is currently discussing the use of frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine in order to ensure that the first payment can be made by this summer, European Commission spokesman Christian Wiegand said today in Brussels during a briefing, UNN reports.

The proposal is currently being discussed, we hope for a swift agreement by the Member States, as the aim is to enable the first payment by this summer

- said Wiegand.

"There have been several discussions in the Council in this respective working party, but also already in the Coreper. There is another one, that we expect to take place tomorrow. And, as we said, we hope for the swift agreement on this proposal," the European Commission official added.

When asked to comment on the words of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz regarding the use of excess profits from frozen Russian assets, he said that the European Commission "does not comment on comments."

