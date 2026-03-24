EU prepares for dialogue with Russia on security "in the future" – Costa

The European Union must return to the issue of security negotiations with Russia in the future, but only on the condition that it ceases to be a threat to the continent. At the same time, Brussels admits that Russia is currently not ready for constructive dialogue. Euractiv writes about this, reports UNN.

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President of the European Council António Costa stated that geography cannot be changed, and therefore, after the end of the war, Europe will have to build a new security system together with Russia.

Of course, in the future we need to discuss with Russia a new security architecture in Europe, because you cannot change geography, and Russia will remain our neighbor — he said during a speech in Paris.

At the same time, Costa emphasized that the EU wants to see Russia not as a threat, but as a peaceful neighbor.

We want and strive for it to be a peaceful neighbor, not a threat to our security — he added.

Costa emphasized that Europe had tried for years to build a partnership with Russia, but the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 finally changed the approach.

We tried for a long time to have good relations with Russia... But in 2022 we realized: Russia does not want to interact with Europe — he noted.

According to him, the EU can no longer afford to be naive about threats from Moscow.

Separately, Costa criticized the United States for not warning allies about strikes on Iran.

He also commented on Hungary's blocking of the 90 billion euro aid package to Ukraine, emphasizing the complexity but importance of the unanimity principle in the EU.

We must respect unanimity – it is difficult, but at the same time it is a great achievement of the European Union — he said.

At the same time, Costa emphasized that the US remains an ally of Europe, although he did not avoid restrained criticism.

I will try to be diplomatic – the United States is a friend, partner and ally — he noted.

Costa's statements signal that the EU is already thinking about a post-war security architecture, where Russia will remain a factor. At the same time, Brussels' current position remains tough – without a change in Russia's behavior, there can be no talk of normalizing relations.

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