Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 4806 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 12980 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
11:27 AM • 8276 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
10:22 AM • 15311 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM • 38055 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 47148 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 50425 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 74644 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 182322 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
EU plans massive purchases from US worth hundreds of billions of dollars for energy and technological security

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

The European Union plans to purchase $750 billion worth of oil and nuclear products from the US by 2028, and will also allocate $40 billion for AI chips. The EU will abolish tariffs on US industrial goods and increase defense procurement.

EU plans massive purchases from US worth hundreds of billions of dollars for energy and technological security

The European Union intends to purchase oil and nuclear energy products from the United States worth approximately $750 billion by 2028. The EU will also allocate at least $40 billion for artificial intelligence chips. In addition to energy and technology agreements, the EU will abolish tariffs on US industrial goods. This was stated by the EU's chief negotiator with the US, Maroš Šefčovič, as reported by  UNN.

Details

According to him, the EU and the US "plan to cooperate closely to protect economies from overcapacity in the steel and aluminum sectors." In practice, this means working together on customs quotas to ensure supply stability in critical industries.

For our part, the Commission is taking concrete steps to abolish tariffs on all US industrial goods and expand market access for US seafood and agricultural products.

- he noted.

The EU also plans to strengthen energy security by purchasing US LNG, oil, and nuclear energy products.

The EU will also strengthen its energy security by purchasing US LNG, oil, and nuclear energy products worth $750 billion by 2028.

- Šefčovič reported.

In addition, the bloc is expanding its capabilities in artificial intelligence, ensuring stable supplies of chips from the US for European computing centers.

Our companies forecast $600 billion in new EU investments in strategic US sectors by 2028.

- added the European Commissioner.

In addition to economic and technological agreements, an increase in defense procurement from the US is also planned to enhance interoperability within NATO.

Trump's 30% tariffs will "practically ban" trade between the EU and the US - EU Commissioner

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Oil
Maroš Šefčovič
The Pentagon
The Washington Post
NATO
Baltic Sea
European Union
United States
Hungary