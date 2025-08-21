EU plans massive purchases from US worth hundreds of billions of dollars for energy and technological security

The European Union intends to purchase oil and nuclear energy products from the United States worth approximately $750 billion by 2028. The EU will also allocate at least $40 billion for artificial intelligence chips. In addition to energy and technology agreements, the EU will abolish tariffs on US industrial goods. This was stated by the EU's chief negotiator with the US, Maroš Šefčovič, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, the EU and the US "plan to cooperate closely to protect economies from overcapacity in the steel and aluminum sectors." In practice, this means working together on customs quotas to ensure supply stability in critical industries.

For our part, the Commission is taking concrete steps to abolish tariffs on all US industrial goods and expand market access for US seafood and agricultural products. - he noted.

The EU also plans to strengthen energy security by purchasing US LNG, oil, and nuclear energy products.

The EU will also strengthen its energy security by purchasing US LNG, oil, and nuclear energy products worth $750 billion by 2028. - Šefčovič reported.

In addition, the bloc is expanding its capabilities in artificial intelligence, ensuring stable supplies of chips from the US for European computing centers.

Our companies forecast $600 billion in new EU investments in strategic US sectors by 2028. - added the European Commissioner.

In addition to economic and technological agreements, an increase in defense procurement from the US is also planned to enhance interoperability within NATO.

Trump's 30% tariffs will "practically ban" trade between the EU and the US - EU Commissioner