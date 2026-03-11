EU integration of the agricultural sector - Ukraine talks about the risk of billions in losses

Ukrainian agricultural associations insist on a 10-year transition period after Ukraine's accession to the EU, so that adaptation to European directives does not lead to a reduction in production, billions in losses, and a weakening of the industry's competitiveness. This was stated by Denys Marchuk, Deputy Head of the Ukrainian Agrarian Council, during a briefing on March 11, as reported by UNN.

According to him, Ukraine's European integration will directly affect the agricultural sector, which remains one of the key pillars of the national economy. That is why the issue of adapting Ukrainian agribusiness to European rules is already being actively discussed between industry associations and the government.

Marchuk reminded that the expansion of the provisions of the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU, agreed in the autumn of 2025, provides for a number of obligations for the Ukrainian side. In particular, it concerns the need to ensure compliance with European standards in the field of animal husbandry and rearing by 2028.

At the same time, agricultural associations emphasize that adaptation to new rules requires a clearly defined transition period.

We are talking about a 10-year period from the moment Ukraine joins the European Union, during which Ukrainian agricultural businesses will be able to gradually adapt to all requirements and directives. - Marchuk noted.

According to him, this practice is consistent with approaches previously applied to other countries that joined the EU.

Risks for domestic production due to new European regulations

One of the most sensitive areas of adaptation is the EU requirements for the use of plant protection products.

As Marchuk explains, according to European norms, the Ukrainian agricultural sector will have to abandon approximately 100 preparations currently in use.

Effectively removing about a hundred preparations means reducing agricultural production. According to our estimates, direct losses for the agricultural sector could range from 2.5 to 4 billion euros. - he emphasized.

According to industry representatives, the abrupt introduction of such requirements without a transition period could significantly weaken the competitive position of Ukrainian agribusiness.

Issue of access to European support

Another important aspect of integration is the participation of Ukrainian producers in the common agricultural policy of the European Union.

Within this policy, farmers in EU countries receive financial support and subsidies that compensate for the costs of complying with regulatory requirements. Ukrainian farmers expect that after joining the European Union, they will be able to claim similar support instruments.

If we undertake to comply with European directives, then we must receive the same support mechanisms that exist for farmers in EU countries. - emphasized the Deputy Head of the UAC.

Separately, agricultural associations emphasize the need to avoid restrictions on the area of land that can claim subsidies. According to Marchuk, if strict limits are set, about 80% of Ukrainian agricultural enterprises could find themselves outside the support system.

Export quotas to the EU and their impact on agribusiness in Ukraine

At the same time, the agricultural sector is already facing restrictions in trade with the European Union.

According to Denys Marchuk, in 2026, a number of goods were subject to quotas. This includes sugar, poultry meat, honey, cereals, and wheat.

Such restrictions have already affected the financial results of the agricultural sector.

Due to quotas, we have effectively lost the ability to sell part of our products. The total turnover could decrease by approximately 2 billion. - he noted.

Market opening as a key condition for integration

Industry associations emphasize that European integration should involve not only the implementation of new rules but also full access of Ukrainian products to the European market.

As Marchuk notes, farmers expect that the final result of the negotiations will be the gradual opening of the EU market for Ukrainian producers.

We want to see that this is not a one-sided game. If we invest in complying with directives and standards, the European Union market must be open to Ukrainian products. - he emphasized.

According to agricultural associations, the balance between adapting to EU rules and accessing European markets will determine the effectiveness of integrating the Ukrainian agricultural sector into the common economic space of the European Union.

In early March, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Ukraine's technical readiness to open all EU accession clusters.