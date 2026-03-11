EU integration of the agricultural sector - Ukraine talks about the risk of billions in losses

$43.860.0351.040.33
ukenru
03:03 PM • 5188 views
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increasedPhoto
02:45 PM • 11817 views
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 12216 views
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 16479 views
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
March 11, 09:10 AM • 24314 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
March 11, 08:06 AM • 33675 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
March 11, 07:44 AM • 32677 views
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM • 44293 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 120435 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 87679 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
2.6m/s
42%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costsMarch 11, 09:01 AM • 48497 views
Participated in the war against Ukraine - HUR released data on 6 Russian ParalympiansMarch 11, 10:48 AM • 14481 views
Hungarian delegation to inspect "Druzhba" departed for UkraineMarch 11, 10:51 AM • 21615 views
"After this interview, I stopped respecting her": Ivo Bobul sharply responded to Sandulesa's scandalous statements11:55 AM • 17029 views
Fuel prices are soaring in Europe, while in Ukraine, the increase is still more moderate01:14 PM • 14257 views
Publications
Where to go for the weekend: top 10 interesting locations in Zhytomyr region for a short tripPhoto04:24 PM • 1862 views
Conflict in the Middle East could create a grain surplus in Ukraine - expert01:32 PM • 11744 views
Fuel prices are soaring in Europe, while in Ukraine, the increase is still more moderate01:14 PM • 14357 views
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costsMarch 11, 09:01 AM • 48588 views
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costsMarch 10, 03:46 PM • 58334 views
Actual people
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Nestor Shufrych
Andriy Kudryashov
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Iran
Chernihiv Oblast
Qatar
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Vitaliy Kozlovsky temporarily halted concerts due to illness: what happened to the artist03:51 PM • 2498 views
Mickey Rourke evicted from rented house in Los Angeles after court decision02:04 PM • 6980 views
"After this interview, I stopped respecting her": Ivo Bobul sharply responded to Sandulesa's scandalous statements11:55 AM • 17112 views
"We are home": MamaRika returned to Ukraine after a three-day journey through several countriesMarch 10, 05:17 PM • 32598 views
US to launch 'Fast & Furious' themed roller coaster - what it looks likePhotoVideoMarch 10, 04:04 PM • 32948 views
Actual
Social network
Financial Times
Film
Technology
Shahed-136

EU integration of the agricultural sector - Ukraine talks about the risk of billions in losses

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1486 views

Agricultural associations are asking for time to adapt to EU standards to avoid losses of up to 4 billion euros. The rejection of pesticides and quotas threatens to reduce production.

EU integration of the agricultural sector - Ukraine talks about the risk of billions in losses

Ukrainian agricultural associations insist on a 10-year transition period after Ukraine's accession to the EU, so that adaptation to European directives does not lead to a reduction in production, billions in losses, and a weakening of the industry's competitiveness. This was stated by Denys Marchuk, Deputy Head of the Ukrainian Agrarian Council, during a briefing on March 11, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, Ukraine's European integration will directly affect the agricultural sector, which remains one of the key pillars of the national economy. That is why the issue of adapting Ukrainian agribusiness to European rules is already being actively discussed between industry associations and the government.

Marchuk reminded that the expansion of the provisions of the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU, agreed in the autumn of 2025, provides for a number of obligations for the Ukrainian side. In particular, it concerns the need to ensure compliance with European standards in the field of animal husbandry and rearing by 2028.

At the same time, agricultural associations emphasize that adaptation to new rules requires a clearly defined transition period.

We are talking about a 10-year period from the moment Ukraine joins the European Union, during which Ukrainian agricultural businesses will be able to gradually adapt to all requirements and directives.

- Marchuk noted.

According to him, this practice is consistent with approaches previously applied to other countries that joined the EU.

Risks for domestic production due to new European regulations

One of the most sensitive areas of adaptation is the EU requirements for the use of plant protection products.

As Marchuk explains, according to European norms, the Ukrainian agricultural sector will have to abandon approximately 100 preparations currently in use.

Effectively removing about a hundred preparations means reducing agricultural production. According to our estimates, direct losses for the agricultural sector could range from 2.5 to 4 billion euros.

- he emphasized.

According to industry representatives, the abrupt introduction of such requirements without a transition period could significantly weaken the competitive position of Ukrainian agribusiness.

Issue of access to European support

Another important aspect of integration is the participation of Ukrainian producers in the common agricultural policy of the European Union.

Within this policy, farmers in EU countries receive financial support and subsidies that compensate for the costs of complying with regulatory requirements. Ukrainian farmers expect that after joining the European Union, they will be able to claim similar support instruments.

If we undertake to comply with European directives, then we must receive the same support mechanisms that exist for farmers in EU countries.

- emphasized the Deputy Head of the UAC.

Separately, agricultural associations emphasize the need to avoid restrictions on the area of land that can claim subsidies. According to Marchuk, if strict limits are set, about 80% of Ukrainian agricultural enterprises could find themselves outside the support system.

Export quotas to the EU and their impact on agribusiness in Ukraine

At the same time, the agricultural sector is already facing restrictions in trade with the European Union.

According to Denys Marchuk, in 2026, a number of goods were subject to quotas. This includes sugar, poultry meat, honey, cereals, and wheat.

Such restrictions have already affected the financial results of the agricultural sector.

Due to quotas, we have effectively lost the ability to sell part of our products. The total turnover could decrease by approximately 2 billion.

- he noted.

Market opening as a key condition for integration

Industry associations emphasize that European integration should involve not only the implementation of new rules but also full access of Ukrainian products to the European market.

As Marchuk notes, farmers expect that the final result of the negotiations will be the gradual opening of the EU market for Ukrainian producers.

We want to see that this is not a one-sided game. If we invest in complying with directives and standards, the European Union market must be open to Ukrainian products.

- he emphasized.

According to agricultural associations, the balance between adapting to EU rules and accessing European markets will determine the effectiveness of integrating the Ukrainian agricultural sector into the common economic space of the European Union.

Recall

In early March, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Ukraine's technical readiness to open all EU accession clusters.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

EconomyAgronomy news