Estonia deported a citizen of Ukraine due to ties with the FSB
Kyiv • UNN
Estonia has revoked the residence permit of Ukrainian Stanislav Matlak, who was in contact with the FSB. He was deported from the country and handed over to the Ukrainian authorities.
At the proposal of the Estonian Security Police (KaPo), the Police and Border Guard Board annulled Matlak's residence permit for national security reasons. He had been living in the country since 2019
KaPo established that the Ukrainian had contacts with the Russian special service FSB and supported Russia's aggression against Ukraine with his actions. The Police and Border Guard Board expelled Matlak from Estonia and handed him over to the Ukrainian authorities for further action.
All foreign citizens residing and staying in Estonia, as well as Estonian citizens, are obliged to report contacts with foreign intelligence services to the Security Police
She urged those who have been influenced by hostile intelligence services to contact the Security Police at [email protected].
"Estonia is a democratic state that supports people. But it is extremely important that citizens themselves show initiative and willingness to get out of the traps they have fallen into due to the actions of hostile intelligence services," Tuul emphasized.
