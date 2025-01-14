On the night of December 14, operators of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the Russian military airfield Engels-2 again. Tanks with jet fuel for Tu-160 bombers caught fire on the territory of the Kristall oil depot. This was reported by the press service of the 14th separate regiment of the Bpak Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Systems, UNN reports .

Last night, the operators of the 14th separate regiment of the BnB of the SBS, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, re-attacked the infrastructure of the Engels-2 military airfield, where Tu-95MS and Tu-160 aircraft of the 22nd Heavy Bomber Division are based - the message says.

Reportedly, as a result of the attack, tanks with rare aviation fuel for Tu-160 bombers, which Russia uses to terrorize the civilian population of Ukraine, have again caught fire on the territory of the Kristall oil depot.

