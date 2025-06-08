Enemy UAV attack in Zaporizhzhia: there is smoke and a victim

On Sunday, June 8, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones, smoke is visible in some areas, and a man is reported to have been injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (OVA) Ivan Fedorov.

Details

On Sunday, June 8, at 19:48, Ivan Fedorov reported a threat of attack drones in the Zaporizhzhia region, and later - about explosions and the work of air defense.

At 20:21, the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA wrote in his Telegram channel about the smoke caused by the Russian attack.

The smoke that is visible in some areas of the city is the result of an enemy attack by the Russians. Emergency services are heading to the scene to inspect the area. Preliminary, one person was injured - the message says.

At 21:05, the official updated the data on the victim as a result of the enemy shelling.

The victim is a 23-year-old man - Fedorov specified.

"He suffered injuries of moderate severity. He is currently in the hospital, where he is receiving the necessary medical care," added the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA.

We must pay attention to alarm signals these days - Zelenskyy