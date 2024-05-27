Enemy strikes village in Kharkiv region with two air bombs: one person injured

On the morning of May 27, the Russian military carried out air strikes on the village of Martove, Kharkiv region, injuring a 69-year-old woman and damaging residential buildings and outbuildings. UNN reports this with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

According to the investigation, on May 27, at about 9:20 a.m., Russian servicemen carried out air strikes on the village of Martove, Chuhuiv district. Residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged. A 69-year-old woman was injured - the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Previously, Russian troops attacked the village with two D-30 UMPBs.

Under the procedural supervision of the Chuhuiv District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Region, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).