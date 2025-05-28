Enemy losses: in a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed more than a thousand Russians and 18 artillery systems

$41.570.06
47.300.30
ukenru
Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 2216 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

05:00 AM • 11606 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 82779 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 88308 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 95992 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 151127 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 226312 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 187230 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 186267 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 164950 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
3m/s
95%
745mm
Popular news

Attack on Kharkiv: At least 4 explosions heard

May 27, 09:59 PM • 4468 views

Kyiv insists on extending temporary protection for Ukrainians in the EU until a lasting peace is achieved

May 27, 11:29 PM • 9966 views

A court has sentenced a Russian serviceman who stole cars from residents of Kyiv region and took them to Belarus

01:38 AM • 10945 views

Trump announced the price for Canada's participation in the anti-missile "Golden Dome" and named the condition for free protection

02:09 AM • 10581 views

Record number of Americans apply for British citizenship

02:42 AM • 6356 views
Publications

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

05:00 AM • 11606 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 73845 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 81232 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 82779 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 190702 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Oleh Syniehubov

Friedrich Merz

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Lindsey Graham

Actual places

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv

Kursk Oblast

Sweden

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 19305 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 26937 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 96978 views

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

May 27, 08:52 AM • 98438 views

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

May 27, 07:08 AM • 95488 views
Actual

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Kh-59

Kalibr (missile family)

Iron dome

Enemy losses: in a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed more than a thousand Russians and 18 artillery systems

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1870 views

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on May 27, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 1,050 Russian soldiers and destroyed 18 artillery systems. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the enemy's losses have reached 983,890 people.

Enemy losses: in a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed more than a thousand Russians and 18 artillery systems

During the day of May 27, Russian troops lost 1,050 soldiers and 18 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 28.05.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 983890 (+1050) people eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 10864 (+4)
      • combat armored vehicles ‒ 22644 (+2)
        • artillery systems ‒ 28355 (+18)
          • MLRS ‒ 1397 (0)
            • air defense equipment ‒ 1171 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 372 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 336 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 37918 (+65)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3265 (+9)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • vehicles and tankers ‒ 49959 (+52)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3902 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              Recently, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported that since the beginning of the year, Russians have lost 185,000 people in the war against Ukraine. According to him, every destroyed Russian invader is a step towards a just peace.

                              "putin is leading you into the abyss": Republican Senator Lindsey Graham addressed the Russians28.05.25, 01:31 • 2474 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine
                              Brent
                              $63.82
                              Bitcoin
                              $108,919.40
                              S&P 500
                              $5,915.20
                              Tesla
                              $359.54
                              Газ TTF
                              $37.01
                              Золото
                              $3,333.44
                              Ethereum
                              $2,639.73