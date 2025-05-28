Enemy losses: in a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed more than a thousand Russians and 18 artillery systems

During the day of May 27, Russian troops lost 1,050 soldiers and 18 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 28.05.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 983890 (+1050) people eliminated

tanks ‒ 10864 (+4)

combat armored vehicles ‒ 22644 (+2)

artillery systems ‒ 28355 (+18)

MLRS ‒ 1397 (0)

air defense equipment ‒ 1171 (0)

aircraft ‒ 372 (0)

helicopters ‒ 336 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 37918 (+65)

cruise missiles ‒ 3265 (+9)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

vehicles and tankers ‒ 49959 (+52)

special equipment ‒ 3902 (0)

Data is being updated.

Recall

Recently, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported that since the beginning of the year, Russians have lost 185,000 people in the war against Ukraine. According to him, every destroyed Russian invader is a step towards a just peace.

