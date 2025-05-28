Enemy losses: in a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed more than a thousand Russians and 18 artillery systems
Kyiv • UNN
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on May 27, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 1,050 Russian soldiers and destroyed 18 artillery systems. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the enemy's losses have reached 983,890 people.
During the day of May 27, Russian troops lost 1,050 soldiers and 18 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Details
It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 28.05.25 are approximately:
- personnel ‒ 983890 (+1050) people eliminated
- tanks ‒ 10864 (+4)
- combat armored vehicles ‒ 22644 (+2)
- artillery systems ‒ 28355 (+18)
- MLRS ‒ 1397 (0)
- air defense equipment ‒ 1171 (0)
- aircraft ‒ 372 (0)
- helicopters ‒ 336 (0)
- UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 37918 (+65)
- cruise missiles ‒ 3265 (+9)
- ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
- submarines ‒ 1 (0)
- vehicles and tankers ‒ 49959 (+52)
- special equipment ‒ 3902 (0)
Data is being updated.
Recall
Recently, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported that since the beginning of the year, Russians have lost 185,000 people in the war against Ukraine. According to him, every destroyed Russian invader is a step towards a just peace.
