Enemy launched missile strike on Odesa region, two children among injured

Exclusive
01:52 PM • 7874 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
12:44 PM • 10035 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
09:19 AM • 17286 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 45050 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 74275 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 62769 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 66113 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 61041 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 34603 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
March 3, 11:55 AM • 28602 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
Publications
Exclusives
New enemy attacks led to power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts returned
War in Iran almost halted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz - how many oil tankers have passed recently
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partners
What is generative AI and how does it work?
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in London
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
01:52 PM • 7882 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partners
Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rules
Full Moon on March 3rd or the "Worm Moon" – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenon
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Oleh Kiper
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Qatar
UNN Lite
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in London
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problems
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internet
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"
Technology
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
Social network
Heating

Enemy launched missile strike on Odesa region, two children among injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 538 views

Russian troops launched a missile strike on transport infrastructure in the south of Odesa region. Three people were injured, including two children, all in moderate condition.

Today, the enemy launched a missile strike on the south of Odesa region. According to preliminary information, three people were injured, including two children. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, as reported by UNN.

A transport infrastructure facility was hit. As a result of the strike, an administrative building was damaged. Unfortunately, according to preliminary information, three people were injured, including two children.

- Kiper reported.

According to him, all are in moderate condition. They are being provided with the necessary medical assistance. Data on the injured are being clarified.

As a result of the Russian strike on Odesa Oblast, 95,000 people were left without electricity10.02.26, 16:49 • 3495 views

Additionally

As reported by Oleksiy Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine – Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine, the enemy launched a missile strike on railway infrastructure in Odesa region.

As a result of the strike, the administrative building of the railway station was damaged. A railway worker and two children were injured. Everyone is being provided with the necessary medical assistance. All services are working on site, the consequences of the attack are being eliminated.

- Kuleba added.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
War in Ukraine
Oleh Kiper
Odesa Oblast