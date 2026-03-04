Enemy launched missile strike on Odesa region, two children among injured

Today, the enemy launched a missile strike on the south of Odesa region. According to preliminary information, three people were injured, including two children. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, as reported by UNN.

A transport infrastructure facility was hit. As a result of the strike, an administrative building was damaged. Unfortunately, according to preliminary information, three people were injured, including two children. - Kiper reported.

According to him, all are in moderate condition. They are being provided with the necessary medical assistance. Data on the injured are being clarified.

As a result of the Russian strike on Odesa Oblast, 95,000 people were left without electricity

Additionally

As reported by Oleksiy Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine – Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine, the enemy launched a missile strike on railway infrastructure in Odesa region.