Enemy launched missile strike on Odesa region, two children among injured
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops launched a missile strike on transport infrastructure in the south of Odesa region. Three people were injured, including two children, all in moderate condition.
Today, the enemy launched a missile strike on the south of Odesa region. According to preliminary information, three people were injured, including two children. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, as reported by UNN.
A transport infrastructure facility was hit. As a result of the strike, an administrative building was damaged. Unfortunately, according to preliminary information, three people were injured, including two children.
According to him, all are in moderate condition. They are being provided with the necessary medical assistance. Data on the injured are being clarified.
Additionally
As reported by Oleksiy Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine – Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine, the enemy launched a missile strike on railway infrastructure in Odesa region.
As a result of the strike, the administrative building of the railway station was damaged. A railway worker and two children were injured. Everyone is being provided with the necessary medical assistance. All services are working on site, the consequences of the attack are being eliminated.