Enemy drones attacked Chernihiv suburb: what is known about the consequences

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 53752 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 81540 views

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105039 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108181 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 127252 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103055 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 132282 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103678 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113377 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116958 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 100887 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 36776 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 115514 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 42565 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110012 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 53752 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 127252 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 132282 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 164582 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 154491 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 12443 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 17666 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110012 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 115514 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139274 views
Enemy drones attacked Chernihiv suburb: what is known about the consequences

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33018 views

The occupiers shelled a dacha estate in the suburbs of Chernihiv with drones, causing a fire. According to preliminary data, there are damaged houses, but no casualties among the population.

The occupiers shelled the suburbs of Chernihiv, causing a fire. This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv RMA Vyacheslav Chaus, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, enemy troops launched drone strikes on a suburban suburb, which caused a fire.

Now we know that there is destruction of houses.

According to preliminary data, there were no civilian casualties.

Russia continues to shell Chernihiv region. It hits the homes of our people. The enemy is insidious. Remember this

- said Chairman Vyacheslav Chaus.

Recall

An explosion occurred in Chernihiv tonight.

Russian Drones Attacked Chernihiv: Residential Buildings Damaged28.01.25, 07:17 • 58767 views

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
chernihivChernihiv

