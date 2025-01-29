Enemy drones attacked Chernihiv suburb: what is known about the consequences
The occupiers shelled a dacha estate in the suburbs of Chernihiv with drones, causing a fire. According to preliminary data, there are damaged houses, but no casualties among the population.
The occupiers shelled the suburbs of Chernihiv, causing a fire. This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv RMA Vyacheslav Chaus, UNN reports.
According to the information, enemy troops launched drone strikes on a suburban suburb, which caused a fire.
Now we know that there is destruction of houses.
According to preliminary data, there were no civilian casualties.
Russia continues to shell Chernihiv region. It hits the homes of our people. The enemy is insidious. Remember this
An explosion occurred in Chernihiv tonight.
