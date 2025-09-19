Enemy drone attack claims man's life in Zaporizhzhia region

$41.250.05
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
06:26 AM • 14668 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 29289 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 53666 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 38442 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 47792 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 64886 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
September 18, 09:29 AM • 28750 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
September 18, 08:50 AM • 23523 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 44985 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Politico: Trump and Starmer - an unexpected friendship that is changing world politicsSeptember 18, 10:59 PM • 10238 views
Fragments of an enemy UAV fell in several districts of Kyiv, damaging the trolleybus networkSeptember 18, 11:21 PM • 32185 views
"Hypocritical creature": Yanina Sokolova reacted to Kharchyshyn's statement about breaking upSeptember 19, 12:25 AM • 25755 views
SOF confirmed the destruction of the Russian Marine Corps logistics hub in the Kursk region: video shownVideo05:36 AM • 4106 views
Explosion occurred in Chernihiv amid an air raid alert07:04 AM • 3466 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?September 18, 11:39 AM • 39542 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhotoSeptember 18, 08:58 AM • 44791 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Marchenko
Yulia Svyrydenko
Pete Hegseth
Ukraine
United States
Poland
China
State Border of Ukraine
UNN Lite
Must-have sweaters for the autumn-winter 2025 wardrobe: Andre Tan advisesSeptember 18, 06:24 PM • 14462 views
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creationSeptember 18, 05:59 AM • 34029 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 32774 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartmentSeptember 17, 05:52 PM • 32559 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000PhotoSeptember 17, 05:24 PM • 30696 views
Financial Times
The Washington Post
Shahed-136
FGM-148 Javelin
Fox News

Enemy drone attack claims man's life in Zaporizhzhia region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

In Zaporizhzhia region, Russian forces attacked a 74-year-old man with an FPV drone in the Stepnohirsk community; the man died.

Enemy drone attack claims man's life in Zaporizhzhia region

In the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian troops attacked a 74-year-old man in the Stepnohirsk community in the morning, the man died, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"The Russians attacked the man with an FPV drone at dawn," Fedorov wrote.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, the man was in serious condition.

Later, Fedorov reported that "the man injured in the FPV drone attack on Prymorske died."

As Fedorov noted, before this, in the Zaporizhzhia region, as a result of enemy FPV attacks, four dead and six wounded had been reported since the beginning of September.

Addition

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, four women were injured in the Zaporizhzhia region yesterday as a result of an enemy attack on the Polohy district. During the day, the occupiers launched 376 strikes on 14 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. 48 reports were received about damage to apartments, private houses, infrastructure facilities, cars, garages, and outbuildings.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast