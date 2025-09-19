Enemy drone attack claims man's life in Zaporizhzhia region

In the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian troops attacked a 74-year-old man in the Stepnohirsk community in the morning, the man died, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"The Russians attacked the man with an FPV drone at dawn," Fedorov wrote.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, the man was in serious condition.

Later, Fedorov reported that "the man injured in the FPV drone attack on Prymorske died."

As Fedorov noted, before this, in the Zaporizhzhia region, as a result of enemy FPV attacks, four dead and six wounded had been reported since the beginning of September.

Addition

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, four women were injured in the Zaporizhzhia region yesterday as a result of an enemy attack on the Polohy district. During the day, the occupiers launched 376 strikes on 14 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. 48 reports were received about damage to apartments, private houses, infrastructure facilities, cars, garages, and outbuildings.