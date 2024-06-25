Enemy continues to try to disrupt Ukrainian grain exports - Harlov

Russia continues to shell port infrastructure in order to stop the supply of Ukrainian grain abroad. This was stated by Deputy Head of Odesa Regional State Administration Oleksandr Kharlov on the air of the "United News" marathon, UNN reports.

"The enemy continues shelling port infrastructure. Most of the missiles are shot down by our air defense forces, but unfortunately, the enemy does not retreat from its plans to damage the port infrastructure and prevent the free export of Ukrainian grain," he said.

Mr. Kharlov added that Ukrainian grain supplies abroad continue thanks to the work of the military.

"They accompany ships in the Black Sea, providing a security corridor. Therefore, exports do not stop for an hour," he emphasized.

Recall

Yesterday, Odesa suffered an enemy strike, with hits to the city's civilian infrastructure, a fire, and a number of casualties reported.

Four people were hospitalized in moderate condition after a Russian missile attack on civilian infrastructure in Odesa.