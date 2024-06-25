$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 89558 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 100091 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117850 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188266 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 232719 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142890 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368822 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181696 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149600 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197892 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Enemy continues to try to disrupt Ukrainian grain exports - Harlov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20643 views

The enemy continues to try to disrupt the export of Ukrainian grain, according to the Odesa RMA.

Enemy continues to try to disrupt Ukrainian grain exports - Harlov

Russia continues to shell port infrastructure in order to stop the supply of Ukrainian grain abroad. This was stated by Deputy Head of Odesa Regional State Administration Oleksandr Kharlov on the air of the "United News" marathon, UNN reports.

"The enemy continues shelling port infrastructure. Most of the missiles are shot down by our air defense forces, but unfortunately, the enemy does not retreat from its plans to damage the port infrastructure and prevent the free export of Ukrainian grain," he said.

Mr. Kharlov added that Ukrainian grain supplies abroad continue thanks to the work of the military.

"They accompany ships in the Black Sea, providing a security corridor. Therefore, exports do not stop for an hour," he emphasized.

Recall

Yesterday, Odesa suffered an enemy strike, with hits to the city's civilian infrastructure, a fire, and a number of casualties reported.

Four people were hospitalized in moderate condition after a Russian missile attack on civilian infrastructure in Odesa.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarUNN-Odesa
