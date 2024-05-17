Enemy "Shahed" spotted over Odesa and Kirovohrad regions

Enemy "Shahed" were recorded in Odesa and Kirovohrad regions. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Attention!

A group of "Shahed" from the Black Sea heading towards Odesa!



"Shahedis" in the north of Odesa and west of Kirovohrad regions are moving to the northwest

- Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy is attacking: the threat of UAV strikes in Sumy and Kharkiv regions