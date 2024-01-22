Enemy attacked Myrnohrad in Donetsk region with rockets at night: there are wounded

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 53655 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 107297 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 136104 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 134906 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174744 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171056 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 280450 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178146 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167140 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148803 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 102496 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 102220 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 104205 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 69656 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 42188 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 53655 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 280450 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248445 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233597 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258967 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 30880 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 136104 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105767 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105777 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121943 views
Actual
Enemy attacked Myrnohrad in Donetsk region with rockets at night: there are wounded

Enemy attacked Myrnohrad in Donetsk region with rockets at night: there are wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27183 views

The Russian army launched a rocket attack on Myrnohrad in Donetsk region, wounding two people and damaging residential buildings and an educational institution.

On the night of January 22, the Russian army launched a missile attack on Myrnohrad, Donetsk region. Two people were injured as a result of the enemy attack, and houses and an educational institution were damaged. UNN reports this with reference to the police of Donetsk region. 

Tonight after midnight, the occupants fired rockets at Myrnohrad. Two people were wounded, 7 apartment buildings, an educational institution, and cars were damaged

- the police said.

In addition, on January 21, Russians fired two S-300 missiles at Myrnohrad. A house of culture, an administrative building, and 5 private houses were damaged.

In total, the Russian military conducted 21 attacks on the civilian population of Donetsk region over the past day. Reportedly, 14 settlements were hit: the cities of Avdiivka, Zalizne, Kostiantynivka, Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Myrnohrad, Selydove, Toretsk, Pivnichne, Berdychi, Zoryane, Predtechine, Ptyche, and Rai Oleksandrivka.

As a result of the attacks, 94 civilian objects were damaged - 47 residential buildings, administrative buildings, a house of culture, educational institutions, shops, a driving school, a car wash, a warehouse, garages, outbuildings, vehicles, power lines, and a gas pipeline. 

Occupants attacked Kurakhove with Grad multiple rocket launchers. One person died and another was wounded as a result of the attacks.  One civilian was killed and one was wounded as a result of artillery shelling in Krasnohorivka.

Russians launched two rocket attacks on the town of Selidove. Eight private houses and two apartment buildings, a warehouse and garages, vehicles, outbuildings, and a driving school were damaged.

The enemy directed two S-300 missiles at Kostyantynivka. 9 houses, educational institutions, a shop, and a social infrastructure facility were destroyed.

Russian invaders launched an air strike with a KAB-500 bomb on Toretsk. Five apartment buildings, an administrative building, and an educational institution were damaged.

Earlier, UNN reported that in Donetsk region two civilians were killed and four others were wounded as a result of Russia's full-scale armed aggression yesterday. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

Contact us about advertising