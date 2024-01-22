Enemy attacked Myrnohrad in Donetsk region with rockets at night: there are wounded

On the night of January 22, the Russian army launched a missile attack on Myrnohrad, Donetsk region. Two people were injured as a result of the enemy attack, and houses and an educational institution were damaged. UNN reports this with reference to the police of Donetsk region.

Tonight after midnight, the occupants fired rockets at Myrnohrad. Two people were wounded, 7 apartment buildings, an educational institution, and cars were damaged - the police said.

In addition, on January 21, Russians fired two S-300 missiles at Myrnohrad. A house of culture, an administrative building, and 5 private houses were damaged.

In total, the Russian military conducted 21 attacks on the civilian population of Donetsk region over the past day. Reportedly, 14 settlements were hit: the cities of Avdiivka, Zalizne, Kostiantynivka, Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Myrnohrad, Selydove, Toretsk, Pivnichne, Berdychi, Zoryane, Predtechine, Ptyche, and Rai Oleksandrivka.

As a result of the attacks, 94 civilian objects were damaged - 47 residential buildings, administrative buildings, a house of culture, educational institutions, shops, a driving school, a car wash, a warehouse, garages, outbuildings, vehicles, power lines, and a gas pipeline.

Occupants attacked Kurakhove with Grad multiple rocket launchers. One person died and another was wounded as a result of the attacks. One civilian was killed and one was wounded as a result of artillery shelling in Krasnohorivka.

Russians launched two rocket attacks on the town of Selidove. Eight private houses and two apartment buildings, a warehouse and garages, vehicles, outbuildings, and a driving school were damaged.

The enemy directed two S-300 missiles at Kostyantynivka. 9 houses, educational institutions, a shop, and a social infrastructure facility were destroyed.

Russian invaders launched an air strike with a KAB-500 bomb on Toretsk. Five apartment buildings, an administrative building, and an educational institution were damaged.

Earlier, UNN reported that in Donetsk region two civilians were killed and four others were wounded as a result of Russia's full-scale armed aggression yesterday.