Enemy attacked Kurylivka in Kharkiv region in the morning: there are civilian casualties
Kyiv • UNN
Two civilians were injured as a result of the shelling of Kurylivka village, Kharkiv region, by Russian troops on June 12.
Today, on June 12, Russian troops shelled the village of Kurylivka, Kharkiv region, injuring two civilians. This was reported by the Kharkiv RMA, according to UNN.
At 9:30 a.m., the occupants attacked Kurylivka, Kupyansk district. Two civilians were injured in the shelling
The RMA also noted that data on damage caused by enemy strikes is being established.
