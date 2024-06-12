Enemy attacked Kurylivka in Kharkiv region in the morning: there are civilian casualties

Today, on June 12, Russian troops shelled the village of Kurylivka, Kharkiv region, injuring two civilians. This was reported by the Kharkiv RMA, according to UNN.

At 9:30 a.m., the occupants attacked Kurylivka, Kupyansk district. Two civilians were injured in the shelling - the RMA said in a statement.

The RMA also noted that data on damage caused by enemy strikes is being established.

