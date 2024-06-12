Fire station in Lyptsi in Kharkiv region came under enemy fire: for the second time since the beginning of the Russian invasion

An enemy strike damaged the building of a fire station in the frontline village of Liptsi, Kharkiv region, causing a fire, but no personnel were injured and no equipment was damaged, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported, UNN reports.

The building of the fire department in the frontline village of Lyptsi, Kharkiv region, was damaged by shelling at night. A fire broke out. No personnel were injured, no equipment was damaged - the SES reported on social media.

The fire station building, reconstructed in 2009, was reportedly destroyed by the occupiers for the first time in 2022. In the same year, after the de-occupation of the village of Liptsi, it was completely restored and the SES unit was put on combat duty.

"Today, the building was destroyed for the second time," the State Emergency Service said.

Enemy attacked three districts in Kharkiv region, two people were injured