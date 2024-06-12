ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Enemy attacked three districts in Kharkiv region, two people were injured

Enemy attacked three districts in Kharkiv region, two people were injured

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39373 views

On June 11, numerous hostile shelling and drone attacks took place in Kharkiv region, resulting in two people being injured and material damage, while 11,790 people have been evacuated in three districts since May 10.

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops shelled three districts over the past day, two people were reported injured, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to Sinegubov, no hostile attacks were recorded over the past day:

  • 19:00, the city of Vovchansk, Chuhuiv district. Hit by an FPV drone on a car. A man was wounded. 
  • 18:38, near Pishchane village, Chuhuiv district. Two private houses burned down as a result of the shelling. 
  • 17:54, Novoplatonivka village, Izium district. A house burned down as a result of the shelling. 
  • 16:35, Metalivka village, Chuhuiv district. A private property was damaged as a result of shelling by KAB-250. 
  • 08:30, Kutkivka village, Kupyansk district. A woman was injured as a result of the shelling.

"In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attacked our defenders' positions five times near Lypky and Vovchansk. All attacks were repelled. The aggressor was not successful, the situation is under control. In the Kupyansk sector, the situation has not changed significantly, tension remains in the area of Berestove, where fighting is currently underway. The enemy's intentions to advance towards Synkivka failed. The situation is under the control of the Defense Forces," Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, a total of 11,790 people have been evacuated from Chuhuiv, Kharkiv, and Bohodukhiv districts since May 10.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

Contact us about advertising