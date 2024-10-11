Enemy attacked four districts of Donetsk region: one killed, 6 wounded
Kyiv • UNN
On October 11, Russian troops shelled settlements in 4 districts of Donetsk region. As a result of the attacks, a 74-year-old woman was killed and 6 other people were injured of varying severity.
In Donetsk region, Russian troops attacked settlements in Bakhmut, Volnovakha, Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk districts on October 11. One person was killed and six others were injured as a result of the enemy shelling. This is reported by the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office, UNN reports.
Details
In the morning, Russians reportedly shelled Chasiv Yar with artillery. A 64-year-old local resident sustained shrapnel wounds and fractured bones. She was hospitalized in serious condition.
The village of Velyka Novosilka also came under fire from Russian troops. According to preliminary data, the enemy used Grad multiple rocket launchers. A 47-year-old man sustained injuries.
In addition, the occupiers attacked the village of Ivanopillia, probably with cannon artillery. A 74-year-old pensioner who was riding a bicycle to collect water was near the epicenter of the explosion. She died on the spot. In the village of Pleshchiyivka, a 44-year-old man reportedly sustained mine injuries while working in his garden.
Some time later, the Russian army dropped bombs on the village of Yasna Polyana. Two women aged 27 and 70 were injured as a result of the shelling of the private sector. Another 49-year-old man was wounded as a result of artillery shelling of Myrnohrad.
Yesterday, on October 10, the Russian army fired 13 missiles at the civilian population of Donetsk region , damaging more than 70 civilian objects.