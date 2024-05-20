Enemy attacked 7 settlements in Donetsk region over the last day: three people were wounded

Russian troops attacked 7 localities in Donetsk region 2404 times yesterday, injuring three people - in Pivnichne and Katerynivka. UNN reports this with reference to the regional police.

Details

The invaders hit the town of Kurakhove, the villages of Pivnichne, Yampil, and the villages of Viroliubivka, Katerynivka, Stara Mykolayivka and Ukrainka.

As a result of hostile attacks, 45 civilian objects were damaged over the last day - 41 residential buildings, outbuildings, an excavator, and cars.

Two KAB-250 bombs were dropped by the Russian army on Pivnichne , injuring two civilians. 35 private houses and two cars were destroyed.

Another person was injured as a result of artillery shelling of Katerynivka, and a private house was damaged.

The occupiers hit Yampil with a KAB-250 bomb , damaging an outbuilding.

A Ukrainian woman was also hit by drones and her private home was damaged.