Enemy attacked 19 settlements in Kherson region overnight: one wounded and one damaged

One person was wounded in the last day as a result of hostile shelling in Kherson region. The attacks by Russia on March 4 damaged, among other things, 8 high-rise buildings and an educational institution. This was announced on Tuesday by the head of the JMA Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Details

According to Prokudin, over the past day the enemy fired at Antonivka, Beryslav, Zolota Balka, Lvov, Tomyna Balka, Tyahyntsi, Havrylivka, Bilozerka, Honcharne, Dniprovske, Zelenivka, Stepanivka, Sadove, Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Pryozerne, Blahovishchenske, Stanislav and the city of Kherson.

the Russian military shelled residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, 8 multi-storey buildings and 18 private houses were damaged .

In Kherson, a school and cars were damaged by shelling.

As a result of hostile attacks in the region's settlements, administrative buildings, a gas station, warehouses and a cemetery were hit.

One person was injured as a result of Russian aggression - Prokudin said.

Around seven in the morning, the Russian army shelled Kherson . An elderly man was wounded.