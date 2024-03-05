Enemy attacked 19 settlements in Kherson region overnight: one wounded and one damaged

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 11467 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 31913 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 30958 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 185116 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 171222 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 170225 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 217373 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248393 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154182 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371432 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 151638 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 51302 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 69216 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 30610 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 22553 views
Enemy attacked 19 settlements in Kherson region overnight: one wounded and one damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23375 views

Over the past day, the Russian military shelled 19 settlements in Kherson region, damaging buildings and wounding one person.

Enemy attacked 19 settlements in Kherson region overnight: one wounded and one damaged

One person was wounded in the last day as a result of hostile shelling in Kherson region. The attacks by Russia on March 4 damaged, among other things, 8 high-rise buildings and an educational institution. This was announced on Tuesday by the head of the JMA Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports

Details 

According to Prokudin, over the past day the enemy fired at Antonivka, Beryslav, Zolota Balka, Lvov, Tomyna Balka, Tyahyntsi, Havrylivka, Bilozerka, Honcharne, Dniprovske, Zelenivka, Stepanivka, Sadove, Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Pryozerne, Blahovishchenske, Stanislav and the city of Kherson. 

the Russian military shelled residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, 8 multi-storey buildings and 18 private houses were damaged . 

In Kherson, a school and cars were damaged by shelling.

As a result of hostile attacks in the region's settlements, administrative buildings, a gas station, warehouses and a cemetery were hit. 

One person was injured as a result of Russian aggression

- Prokudin said. 

Around seven in the morning, the Russian army shelled Kherson . An elderly man was wounded. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
