Enemy attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: one casualty reported

As a result of the enemy attack on Dnipropetrovsk region, one casualty has been reported. This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, as reported by UNN.

One person died in the Samarivskyi district. Unfortunately, these are the disappointing figures at this moment... - Haivanenko reported.

He added that a store was destroyed. Seven residential buildings were damaged.

The information is still being clarified.

The number of victims of the enemy attack in Dnipropetrovsk region has risen to 8, half of them in "serious" condition

As reported by the State Emergency Service, in the evening, the Russians attacked the Samarivskyi district: a store caught fire, and firefighters are extinguishing the blaze.