Enemy attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: one casualty reported
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of an enemy attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region, one person was killed in the Samarivskyi district. A store was destroyed, and 7 residential buildings were damaged.
As a result of the enemy attack on Dnipropetrovsk region, one casualty has been reported. This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, as reported by UNN.
One person died in the Samarivskyi district. Unfortunately, these are the disappointing figures at this moment...
He added that a store was destroyed. Seven residential buildings were damaged.
The information is still being clarified.
Additionally
As reported by the State Emergency Service, in the evening, the Russians attacked the Samarivskyi district: a store caught fire, and firefighters are extinguishing the blaze.