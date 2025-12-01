Enemy attack on Dnipro: 43 injured, 30 of them remain in hospital

Photo: t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

As a result of the attack on Dnipro, the number of injured increased to 43, of whom 30 remain in hospital, 10 are still in serious condition. This was reported by the acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Vladyslav Haivanenko, on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

According to updated data, 43 people were injured in Dnipro due to the morning attack. 30 of them remain in hospital. 10 are still in serious condition. - Haivanenko reported.

He noted that as a result of the strike, an administrative building, enterprises, 4 educational institutions and the same number of high-rise buildings, 2 service stations, and more than fifty cars were damaged.

In addition, the aggressor attacked the Myrivska and Marhanetska communities in Nikopol region with FPV drones. There were no casualties or injuries.

Recall

As a result of the Russian strike on Dnipro on December 1, 4 people died. The number of injured was initially 8, and later increased to 40 people.