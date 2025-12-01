Enemy attack on Dnipro: 43 injured, 30 of them remain in hospital

$42.270.07
05:14 PM
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
03:35 PM
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
02:52 PM
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
01:38 PM
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Exclusive
12:41 PM
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
December 1, 09:32 AM
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
December 1, 09:14 AM
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
December 1, 06:00 AM
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriage
December 1, 08:53 AM
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyers
December 1, 09:30 AM
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it means
December 1, 10:58 AM
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complications
December 1, 12:30 PM
Sesame seeds: health benefits and how to consume them correctly
04:00 PM
Publications
Sesame seeds: health benefits and how to consume them correctly
04:00 PM
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complications
December 1, 12:30 PM
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyers
December 1, 09:30 AM
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
December 1, 06:00 AM
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it means
December 1, 10:58 AM
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriage
December 1, 08:53 AM
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winter
November 29, 04:59 PM
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk direction
November 28, 02:36 AM
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"
November 27, 06:49 AM
Enemy attack on Dnipro: 43 injured, 30 of them remain in hospital

Kyiv • UNN

 • 210 views

As a result of the attack on Dnipro, the number of injured increased to 43, 30 of whom remain in hospital, 10 in serious condition. An administrative building, enterprises, educational institutions and residential buildings were damaged.

Enemy attack on Dnipro: 43 injured, 30 of them remain in hospital
Photo: t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

As a result of the attack on Dnipro, the number of injured increased to 43, of whom 30 remain in hospital, 10 are still in serious condition. This was reported by the acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Vladyslav Haivanenko, on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

According to updated data, 43 people were injured in Dnipro due to the morning attack. 30 of them remain in hospital. 10 are still in serious condition.

- Haivanenko reported.

He noted that as a result of the strike, an administrative building, enterprises, 4 educational institutions and the same number of high-rise buildings, 2 service stations, and more than fifty cars were damaged.

In addition, the aggressor attacked the Myrivska and Marhanetska communities in Nikopol region with FPV drones. There were no casualties or injuries.

Recall

As a result of the Russian strike on Dnipro on December 1, 4 people died. The number of injured was initially 8, and later increased to 40 people.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Dnipro