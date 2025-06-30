$41.640.06
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
02:53 PM • 22733 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Exclusive
12:58 PM • 55463 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 36263 views
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
Exclusive
June 30, 10:13 AM • 42752 views
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
June 30, 09:40 AM • 59106 views
Strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 30: enemy UAV hit near military enlistment office
June 30, 06:31 AM • 115898 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
June 29, 04:28 PM • 115472 views
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
June 29, 02:43 PM • 118281 views
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham
Exclusive
June 29, 10:23 AM • 103421 views
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
June 28, 04:01 PM • 282980 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
Employers face inspections for mobbing: Zelenskyy signed the law

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

The President of Ukraine signed law No. 11044, which allows the State Labor Service to conduct unscheduled inspections of employers based on employees' complaints regarding mobbing. The law will come into force three months after its publication in "Holos Ukrainy", allowing inspections of labor legislation and the legality of work termination.

Employers face inspections for mobbing: Zelenskyy signed the law

The President of Ukraine signed a law allowing the State Labor Service to conduct unscheduled inspections of employers based on employees' applications regarding mobbing. This is reported by UNN with reference to the bill card No. 11044.

Returned with the signature of the President of Ukraine 

- stated in the bill card.

According to the transitional provisions, the law will come into force on the day following its publication in the parliamentary newspaper "Holos Ukrainy" (Voice of Ukraine), and will be put into effect three months after its publication.

Addition

In April, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading and as a whole a bill according to which employers who harass employees will face inspections.

According to the bill, during martial law, the State Labor Service and its territorial bodies can conduct unscheduled inspections at the request of an employee or trade union regarding compliance with labor legislation, as well as on issues of detecting unregistered employment relationships, committing mobbing (harassment), and the legality of terminating employment contracts.

Unscheduled state supervision (control) measures regarding the commission of mobbing (harassment) cannot be carried out simultaneously with unscheduled state supervision (control) measures on any other issues.

The Rada has adopted a bill on inspections for bullying at work: what employers and employees need to know15.04.25, 15:53 • 10583 views

Recall

In December 2022, the Rada adopted a bill that provides for administrative responsibility for mobbing (harassment and humiliation of employees in the workplace).

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
