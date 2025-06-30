Employers face inspections for mobbing: Zelenskyy signed the law

The President of Ukraine signed a law allowing the State Labor Service to conduct unscheduled inspections of employers based on employees' applications regarding mobbing. This is reported by UNN with reference to the bill card No. 11044.

Returned with the signature of the President of Ukraine - stated in the bill card.

According to the transitional provisions, the law will come into force on the day following its publication in the parliamentary newspaper "Holos Ukrainy" (Voice of Ukraine), and will be put into effect three months after its publication.

In April, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading and as a whole a bill according to which employers who harass employees will face inspections.

According to the bill, during martial law, the State Labor Service and its territorial bodies can conduct unscheduled inspections at the request of an employee or trade union regarding compliance with labor legislation, as well as on issues of detecting unregistered employment relationships, committing mobbing (harassment), and the legality of terminating employment contracts.

Unscheduled state supervision (control) measures regarding the commission of mobbing (harassment) cannot be carried out simultaneously with unscheduled state supervision (control) measures on any other issues.

In December 2022, the Rada adopted a bill that provides for administrative responsibility for mobbing (harassment and humiliation of employees in the workplace).