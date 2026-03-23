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Employee absenteeism at US airports has sharply increased due to funding crisis and preparations for ICE inspections

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4256 views

Due to unpaid salaries, airport employees in the US are resigning en masse. Authorities plan to replace staff with inexperienced immigration agents.

Employee absenteeism at US airports has sharply increased due to funding crisis and preparations for ICE inspections
Photo: Reuters

Several major US airports have reported a sharp increase in security personnel absenteeism, leading to long queues and operational disruptions. According to the Department of Homeland Security, the situation has escalated amid a partial government shutdown and plans to involve immigration agents in screenings. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Nationwide, an average of about 11.5% of Transportation Security Administration employees were absent from work, but in some airports, the figures are significantly higher. In particular, in Houston, more than 42% of employees are absent, in New York – more than 33%, and a similar situation is observed in Atlanta.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security shuts down amid funding dispute14.02.26, 20:59 • 6514 views

The agency explains this by the fact that thousands of employees have been working for weeks without pay.

Many TSA employees cannot afford housing, food, or fuel, which forces them to take sick leave

– stated the DHS.

ICE preparing for airport operations

To compensate for the staff shortage, authorities plan to deploy hundreds of ICE immigration agents to at least 14 airports. Details of the operation are not disclosed for security reasons.

Officials claim this will help reduce queues.

When we deploy, we will have a well-thought-out plan

– said border official Tom Homan.

Criticism over security and politics

Unions sharply criticize this decision, emphasizing that ICE agents do not have proper training for passenger screening.

Our employees deserve to be paid, not replaced by untrained agents

– said union representative Everett Kelly.

The political dispute over DHS funding continues, and there is no compromise between Democrats and Republicans yet, which only exacerbates the situation at the country's airports.

ICE in the US intensifies measures against activists for obstructing immigration raids11.02.26, 05:49 • 5090 views

Stepan Haftko

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