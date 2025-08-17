Emergency landing in Sydney: light aircraft crashed on golf course

During a training flight, the plane made an emergency landing on the Mona Vale golf course in Sydney. The instructor and student sustained minor injuries, writes BBC, as reported by UNN.

Details

A light Piper Cherokee aircraft crashed on the Mona Vale golf course on Sunday during a training flight. An instructor and a student were on board.

Video footage shows the plane flying low over the field and then abruptly falling to the ground.

Debris from the crash remained on the grass.

Local authorities told the Manly Observer that both the instructor and the student sustained only minor injuries and have already received medical attention. The causes of the incident are currently being investigated.

