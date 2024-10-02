Ambassador: Ukrainian Embassy in Israel is completely safe and working in normal mode

The Ukrainian Embassy in Israel, despite yesterday's attack by Iran, remains completely safe and is operating normally. The embassy was not damaged, and all employees were in shelters.

Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk said this during a telethon, UNN reports

Details

The Ukrainian embassy is completely safe and operating normally. At this moment, consular citizens are being received, there is a small queue of people outside, everything is absolutely normal. Yesterday, as you know, from 20:00 to 21:30, there were massive attacks by ballistic and cruise missiles from Iran. Most of them were repelled, the embassy was not damaged, the staff was in shelters, everything was going on as usual - Korniychuk said.

He noted that the embassy does not advise Ukrainians to visit Israel for tourist purposes because it is dangerous.

Recall

As a result of yesterday's terrorist attack in the Israeli city of Jaffa , a womanwith a Ukrainian passport was injured. According to preliminary information, her life is not in danger.