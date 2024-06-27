Electronic booking: Fedorov tells when the beta test will start and who will have access to it
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine plans to start beta-testing electronic booking on the Diia portal for enterprises critical to the economy in early July, according to Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.
"...we are actively working on electronic booking on the Diia portal. At first, the service will be available for companies that are critical to the country's economy. In early July, we plan to start a beta test," Fedorov said.
Earlier, Diia announced the launch of beta testing of a booking service from mobilization.