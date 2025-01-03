Electricity consumption in Ukraine has increased: what is happening in the power system

Electricity consumption in Ukraine has increased today due to lower temperatures and cloudy weather in most regions, and emergency repair work at power facilities continues, NPC Ukrenergo reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Consumption

"Today, on January 3, electricity consumption as of 9:30 a.m. was 9.7% higher than at the same time on the previous day, Thursday, January 2. This is due to a drop in temperature and cloudy weather in most regions of Ukraine, which reduced the efficiency of household solar power plants," the company said.

As indicated, yesterday, January 2, the daily maximum consumption was recorded in the evening. It was 6.8% lower than the level of maximum consumption on Tuesday, December 31. This was explained by higher air temperatures in most regions of Ukraine.

"Ukraine's power system continues to recover from thirteen massive Russian missile and drone attacks last year. Emergency repair works at power facilities are ongoing. Power engineers are doing everything possible to return the damaged equipment to operation as soon as possible and replace the equipment destroyed by the enemy," Ukrenergo emphasized.

"The situation in the power system may change. Follow the messages on the websites and official social media pages of your distribution system operator (oblenergo)," the company said.

Minister: situation in the power system is stable today