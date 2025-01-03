Electricity consumption in Ukraine has increased: what is happening in the power system

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 65707 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 152266 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129983 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 137413 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135660 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 174107 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111209 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 166372 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104558 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113985 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Electricity consumption in Ukraine has increased: what is happening in the power system

Electricity consumption in Ukraine has increased: what is happening in the power system

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24898 views

Due to lower temperatures and cloudy weather, electricity consumption in Ukraine increased by 9.7%. The power sector continues to restore power after last year's attacks.

Electricity consumption in Ukraine has increased today due to lower temperatures and cloudy weather in most regions, and emergency repair work at power facilities continues, NPC Ukrenergo reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Consumption

"Today, on January 3, electricity consumption as of 9:30 a.m. was 9.7% higher than at the same time on the previous day, Thursday, January 2. This is due to a drop in temperature and cloudy weather in most regions of Ukraine, which reduced the efficiency of household solar power plants," the company said.

As indicated, yesterday, January 2, the daily maximum consumption was recorded in the evening. It was 6.8% lower than the level of maximum consumption on Tuesday, December 31. This was explained by higher air temperatures in most regions of Ukraine.

"Ukraine's power system continues to recover from thirteen massive Russian missile and drone attacks last year. Emergency repair works at power facilities are ongoing. Power engineers are doing everything possible to return the damaged equipment to operation as soon as possible and replace the equipment destroyed by the enemy," Ukrenergo emphasized.

"The situation in the power system may change. Follow the messages on the websites and official social media pages of your distribution system operator (oblenergo)," the company said.

Minister: situation in the power system is stable today02.01.25, 09:50 • 32336 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
ukraineUkraine

