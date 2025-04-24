$41.670.15
47.540.17
ukenru
Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead
08:13 AM • 30676 views

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead

April 23, 05:58 PM • 86010 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 120928 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 164362 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 91364 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 148531 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 57588 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 41679 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM • 33896 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 36230 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

Publications
Exclusives
Electricity consumption at a seasonal level, the operation of powerful equipment should be shifted to daytime - Ukrenergo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 696 views

Ukrenergo called for consuming more electricity from 10:00 to 18:00, when solar power plants are actively operating. The energy system is recovering after the attacks.

Electricity consumption at a seasonal level, the operation of powerful equipment should be shifted to daytime - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption in Ukraine has stabilized today at a level that corresponds to seasonal indicators, but active energy consumption should be shifted to the period of the most efficient operation of solar power plants and use powerful equipment from 10:00 to 18:00, NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Electricity consumption corresponds to seasonal indicators. Today, April 24, as of 9:30, its level was the same as the previous day

- the company said.

Yesterday, April 23, the daily consumption maximum was in the evening - 2.3% higher than the maximum of the previous day.

Currently, the Ukrainian energy system continues to recover from Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency recovery works at energy facilities are ongoing.

"Please use powerful electrical appliances today during the most efficient operation of solar power plants from 10:00 to 18:00", the company said, adding that the situation in the energy system may change.

Tariffs for heat and electricity will not change in the heating season 2024-2025 - Shmyhal

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
Ukrenergo
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
