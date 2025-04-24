Electricity consumption at a seasonal level, the operation of powerful equipment should be shifted to daytime - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption in Ukraine has stabilized today at a level that corresponds to seasonal indicators, but active energy consumption should be shifted to the period of the most efficient operation of solar power plants and use powerful equipment from 10:00 to 18:00, NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Electricity consumption corresponds to seasonal indicators. Today, April 24, as of 9:30, its level was the same as the previous day - the company said.

Yesterday, April 23, the daily consumption maximum was in the evening - 2.3% higher than the maximum of the previous day.

Currently, the Ukrainian energy system continues to recover from Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency recovery works at energy facilities are ongoing.

"Please use powerful electrical appliances today during the most efficient operation of solar power plants from 10:00 to 18:00", the company said, adding that the situation in the energy system may change.

