EKO MARKET launches the "Code of Good Prices" - a philosophy of reasonable consumption for everyone

This is not just another loyalty program. This is a new philosophy of careful consumption, which allows each client to independently influence the range of discounts and make truly profitable purchases without unnecessary expenses.

"We are launching the "Code of Good Prices" because we see that Ukrainians today are looking not just for promotions, but for clarity, honesty and respect for their wallet. We want to give not a one-time discount, but a stable benefit. This is a long-term initiative that will eventually become an integral part of our trading culture," says Vitaliy Starominsky, Chief Marketing Officer of EKO MARKET

How the "Code of Good Prices" works

After updating the loyalty program EKO DYAKA it became obvious: people want not just promotions, but smart planning. That is why the company created the "Code of Good Prices" - a tool that allows customers to decide for themselves which products will be discounted next month.

How to join:

Go to the project's special page “Code of Good Prices” Fill out a short form, indicating the products you want to receive a discount on.

3. At the end of each month, EKO MARKET collects wishes and forms a list of popular products that will be included in the list of promotional products in the next period.

"The main goal of the program is to allow customers to independently decide which product will be discounted and plan their purchases in advance. For example, if you are planning canning next month, you can choose everything for it and significantly save your money by planning your purchases in this way," explains Vitaliy Starominsky.

What does the "Code of Good Prices" offer?

The program is based on five key principles:

buy your favorite and save; plan expenses and avoid unnecessary ones;

get cashback in the EKO MARKET app for purchases;

buy without remorse - the prices are really good.

Practical advice

Along with the launch of the program, EKO MARKET shares simple life hacks that help you shop more efficiently:

make a shopping list before going to the store;

choose seasonal products - they are fresher and more profitable;

plan your menu for the week so you don't buy too much;

use the EKO MARKET mobile app - get cashback and promotions in one touch.

EKO MARKET emphasizes that the program will be valid in all retail outlets of the network, regardless of the region.