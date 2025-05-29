EKO MARKET launches the "Code of Good Prices" - a philosophy of reasonable consumption for everyone

$41.590.09
Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June
06:00 AM • 15973 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 39809 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 87580 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 94324 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 105661 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 98951 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 170236 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 73529 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 198699 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 240740 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Transfer of the Russian Federation's "memorandum" on ceasefire: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs suggests that the Russians will "bring a cat in a bag"

May 28, 09:55 PM • 6530 views

A large-scale fire at the strategic Avangard plant in St. Petersburg: what is known

May 29, 12:27 AM • 23729 views

US court suspends most of Trump's import tariffs

May 29, 12:59 AM • 5188 views

On the night of May 29, Moscow was attacked by drones: a residential complex was hit

02:03 AM • 61076 views

A man was detained in Mykolaiv region for raping a fellow villager: details

02:35 AM • 31836 views
Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

06:00 AM • 15973 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 120511 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 198699 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 209309 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 213955 views
UNN Lite

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

06:22 AM • 1880 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 76559 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 137424 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 76422 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 78789 views
EKO MARKET launches the "Code of Good Prices" - a philosophy of reasonable consumption for everyone

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

The All-Ukrainian supermarket chain EKO MARKET is launching a large-scale initiative - "Code of Good Prices" designed to change Ukrainians' perception of daily purchases.

EKO MARKET launches the "Code of Good Prices" - a philosophy of reasonable consumption for everyone

This is not just another loyalty program. This is a new philosophy of careful consumption, which allows each client to independently influence the range of discounts and make truly profitable purchases without unnecessary expenses.

"We are launching the "Code of Good Prices" because we see that Ukrainians today are looking not just for promotions, but for clarity, honesty and respect for their wallet. We want to give not a one-time discount, but a stable benefit. This is a long-term initiative that will eventually become an integral part of our trading culture," says Vitaliy Starominsky, Chief Marketing Officer of EKO MARKET

How the "Code of Good Prices" works 

After updating the loyalty program EKO DYAKA it became obvious: people want not just promotions, but smart planning. That is why the company created the "Code of Good Prices" - a tool that allows customers to decide for themselves which products will be discounted next month.

How to join:

  1. Go to the project's special page “Code of Good Prices”
    1. Fill out a short form, indicating the products you want to receive a discount on.

      3. At the end of each month, EKO MARKET collects wishes and forms a list of popular products that will be included in the list of promotional products in the next period.

      "The main goal of the program is to allow customers to independently decide which product will be discounted and plan their purchases in advance. For example, if you are planning canning next month, you can choose everything for it and significantly save your money by planning your purchases in this way," explains Vitaliy Starominsky.

      What does the "Code of Good Prices" offer?

      The program is based on five key principles:

      • buy your favorite and save; plan expenses and avoid unnecessary ones;
        • get cashback in the EKO MARKET app for purchases;
          • buy without remorse - the prices are really good.

            Practical advice

            Along with the launch of the program, EKO MARKET shares simple life hacks that help you shop more efficiently:

            • make a shopping list before going to the store;
              • choose seasonal products - they are fresher and more profitable;
                • plan your menu for the week so you don't buy too much;
                  • use the EKO MARKET mobile app - get cashback and promotions in one touch.

                    EKO MARKET emphasizes that the program will be valid in all retail outlets of the network, regardless of the region.

                    Lilia Podolyak

                    Lilia Podolyak

                    Business News
