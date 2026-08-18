Eight countries, including Ukraine, have joined the EU sanctions against Belarus

Eight non-EU countries have agreed to join the European Union’s latest sanctions against Belarus, imposed on Minsk for supporting Russia’s war against Ukraine, UNN reports, citing Euronews.

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The European Union said on Tuesday that Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway and Ukraine would seek to ensure that their national policies conformed to the measures adopted by the EU Council on July 23.

The EU welcomed the news. The sanctions expand restrictions on goods and technologies that could strengthen Belarus’s military, technological, defence or security capabilities.

In addition, further restrictions are being introduced on imports of goods that could provide Belarus with alternative sources of revenue.

The measures also expand restrictions on Belarus’s participation in crypto-asset-related businesses based in the EU. At the same time, the sanctions include exemptions so that goods and services necessary to support public internet infrastructure can continue to reach the country.

Sybiha and Rutte discussed threats from Belarus and the strengthening of sanctions