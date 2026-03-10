Ecosystem fire in Bukovyna destroyed a house, a child among the injured
Three people were injured due to dry grass catching fire in Chernivtsi region. The fire destroyed over 11 hectares of vegetation and a residential building.
In the Chernivtsi region, a house burned down due to a fire in the ecosystem, among the injured is a child, reports UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.
Due to a fire in the ecosystem in Bukovyna, a house burned down! Three people were injured, including one minor. In total, over the past day, fire destroyed more than 11 hectares of dry vegetation in the region.
The State Emergency Service added that over the past day, 117 fires occurred in ecosystems on the territory of Ukraine, with a total area of 46.7 hectares.