Ecosystem fire in Bukovyna destroyed a house, a child among the injured

In the Chernivtsi region, a house burned down due to a fire in the ecosystem, among the injured is a child, reports UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Due to a fire in the ecosystem in Bukovyna, a house burned down! Three people were injured, including one minor. In total, over the past day, fire destroyed more than 11 hectares of dry vegetation in the region. - the message says.

Two people died in Kyiv region due to burning dry grass

The State Emergency Service added that over the past day, 117 fires occurred in ecosystems on the territory of Ukraine, with a total area of 46.7 hectares.