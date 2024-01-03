Earned millions on extortion from grain traders: Ukrtransbezpeka official detained

Employees The State Bureau of Investigation detained an official of Ukrtransbezpeka who earned millions by letting trucks with grain that did not meet the standards. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the SBI.

According to the State Bureau of Investigation According to the SBI, an official in Odesa region took a thousand hryvnias for unimpeded passage of trucks that did not meet the weight and size standards. The money was paid by was paid by almost all grain traders who transported products to the ports of Odesa region.

According to intelligence, the traffic control officer was "earning" at least one million hryvnias every month. On January 2, 2024, SBI officers, together with the National Police's SID and with the assistance of the State Transport Security Service, detained the dealer red-handed - the SBI reports.

The following issues are being resolved the issue of serving a notice of suspicion to the detainee of extortion and receiving of extortion and receipt of unlawful benefit by officials and choosing a measure of restraint. The man faces up to 10 years in prison.

In addition, the full range of people involved in the transaction is established.

