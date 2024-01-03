Earned millions on extortion from grain traders: Ukrtransbezpeka official detained

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 52633 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 107217 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 135989 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 134836 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174699 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171046 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 280379 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178145 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167139 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148800 views

Popular news
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 102420 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 102131 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 104111 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 69077 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 41516 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 52517 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 280371 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248366 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233520 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258893 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 30547 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 135975 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105722 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105737 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121903 views
Earned millions on extortion from grain traders: Ukrtransbezpeka official detained

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25802 views

An official of Ukrtransbezpeka was detained for taking bribes for unimpeded passage of trucks that did not meet the weight and size standards

Employees The State Bureau of Investigation detained an official of Ukrtransbezpeka who earned millions by letting trucks with grain that did not meet the standards. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the SBI.

Details

According to the State Bureau of Investigation According to the SBI, an official in Odesa region took a thousand hryvnias for unimpeded passage of trucks that did not meet the weight and size standards. The money was paid by was paid by almost all grain traders who transported products to the ports of Odesa region.

According to intelligence, the traffic control officer was "earning" at least one million hryvnias every month. On January 2, 2024, SBI officers, together with the National Police's SID and with the assistance of the State Transport Security Service, detained the dealer red-handed

- the SBI reports.

The following issues are being resolved the issue of serving a notice of suspicion to the detainee of extortion and receiving of extortion and receipt of unlawful benefit by officials and choosing a measure of restraint. The man faces up to 10 years in prison.

In addition, the full range of people involved in the transaction is established.

Recall

In Zhytomyr region a former police investigator is suspected of misappropriating almost half a million hryvnias that were material evidence.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising