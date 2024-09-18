Dzvin movie theater burned down in Lviv: arson is suspected

The Dzvin cinema near the monument to Stepan Bandera burned down in Lviv in the morning, arson is suspected, no one was injured, but neighboring buildings were damaged, the Lviv City Council reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

"Today at about 06:00 am a fire broke out in the Dzvin cinema near the Bandera monument in Lviv. The building was completely burned down. According to preliminary information, the cause of the fire was arson," the statement reads.

No one was reportedly injured in the fire. However, neighboring buildings - businesses and private residences - were damaged.

Rescuers and law enforcement agencies are currently working at the site.

