Actual
Dzvin movie theater burned down in Lviv: arson is suspected

Dzvin movie theater burned down in Lviv: arson is suspected

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13013 views

In the morning, the Dzvin cinema near the Bandera monument burned down in Lviv. The preliminary cause of the fire is arson. There were no casualties, but neighboring buildings were damaged.

The Dzvin cinema near the monument to Stepan Bandera burned down in Lviv in the morning, arson is suspected, no one was injured, but neighboring buildings were damaged, the Lviv City Council reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Today at about 06:00 am a fire broke out in the Dzvin cinema near the Bandera monument in Lviv. The building was completely burned down. According to preliminary information, the cause of the fire was arson," the statement reads.

No one was reportedly injured in the fire. However, neighboring buildings - businesses and private residences - were damaged.

Rescuers and law enforcement agencies are currently working at the site.

Museum of the UPA General-Corporal Roman Shukhevych completely burned down - Sadovyi1/1/24, 9:37 AM • 31595 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
lvivLviv

