Dynamo winger Yarmolenko stays at the club: new contract for another year
Andriy Yarmolenko extended his contract with Kyiv's Dynamo until June 30, 2026. The vice-captain managed to score 20 matches, 7 goals in the UPL and other achievements.
Kyiv "Dynamo" winger Andriy Yarmolenko has extended his contract with the "white and blue" for another year - until June 30, 2026.
Details
Football club "Dynamo" Kyiv and club legend Andriy Yarmolenko have agreed to extend the contract for one season. In the current season, the vice-captain has 20 matches and 7 goals in the Premier League, 3 matches and 1 goal in the Ukrainian Cup, as well as 9 matches and 4 goals in European Cups. This season, Yarmolenko became the champion of Ukraine for the fourth time as part of "Dynamo", making a huge contribution to the team's success. He also has two triumphs in the Ukrainian Cup and three in the Ukrainian Super Cup.
Addition
Yarmolenko returned to Dynamo in the summer of 2023 after six seasons abroad for Borussia Dortmund, to which he moved from Kyiv for 25 million euros in 2017. Before returning to Dynamo, Yarmolenko managed to play for West Ham of England and Al Ain of the UAE.
The winger made his debut for the first team of the Kyiv club back in 2008 - on May 11 in a match against Vorskla. In his previous match for the "white and blue", Yarmolenko updated the club record, becoming the best scorer of "Dynamo" in the championships of Ukraine for the entire history (114 goals).
Yarmolenko also approached the leaders in the overall ranking of scorers of the Ukrainian championships, which is headed by Maxim Shatskikh, scoring 124 goals. In total, Andriy has already scored 203 goals for Ukrainian clubs and national teams at the highest level. Football
Let's remind
"Dynamo" has signed a new contract with 19-year-old forward Matviy Ponomarenko.
On May 13, 2025, Kyiv "Dynamo" turned 98 years old. The club has come a long way from the first matches to European triumphs, becoming a symbol of Ukrainian football. Also, May 13 is the day of memory of Valery Lobanovsky.
