"Dynamo" signed a new contract with 19-year-old forward Ponomarenko

Details

"FC "Dynamo" has signed a new contract with 19-year-old striker of our team Matvey Ponomarenko. The agreement is valid until December 31, 2028," the statement reads.

What is known about the player

Matvey Ponomarenko has been in the Dynamo club system since the age of seven, and played exclusively for the "white and blue" in the DYFL. He spent the 2022/2023 season on loan at the youth team of Luhansk "Zorya", took part in 24 matches, scored 4 goals.

He made his debut for the first team of "Dynamo" on November 3, 2023, in the match of the 13th round "Dynamo" - "Shakhtar", coming on the field in the 88th minute of the game. In the 2023/2024 season, he became the top scorer of the Ukrainian championship among U19 teams, scoring 24 goals in 28 matches.

In the current season, Matvey Ponomarenko played 20 matches in the youth championship of Ukraine, in which he scored 12 goals.

Matvey also became the top scorer of the UEFA Youth League season 2024/2025. In addition, with 8 goals to his credit, he became the top scorer of Ukrainian clubs in the history of the UEFA Youth League.

