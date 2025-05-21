"Dynamo" signed a new contract with 19-year-old forward Ponomarenko

$41.490.09
46.650.20
ukenru
Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 12626 views

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

05:00 AM • 50062 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

Exclusive
May 20, 02:51 PM • 50636 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
May 20, 02:05 PM • 98819 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
May 20, 12:52 PM • 183405 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
May 20, 12:13 PM • 81705 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
May 20, 11:15 AM • 160974 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
May 20, 07:47 AM • 64903 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 227547 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 99487 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
4m/s
40%
747mm
Popular news

"You can try chemistry": the occupiers continue to use chemical weapons in Ukraine - interception by the GUR

May 20, 10:50 PM • 26540 views

ISW: Putin does not plan to negotiate with Zelenskyy - despite the promise given to Trump

May 21, 01:23 AM • 30518 views

Overnight, Russians Massively Attacked Sumy with "Shaheds": Consequences of the Strikes

02:49 AM • 20726 views

Drones attacked Russian defense industry enterprises at night: details

06:43 AM • 12720 views

One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards

07:20 AM • 20609 views
Publications

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

05:00 AM • 50062 views

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

May 20, 02:33 PM • 106221 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
Exclusive

May 20, 12:52 PM • 183405 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Exclusive

May 20, 11:15 AM • 160974 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 227547 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Kaya Kallas

Giorgia Meloni

Donald Tusk

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Canada

White House

Advertisement
UNN Lite

One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards

07:20 AM • 20909 views

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 131667 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 96747 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 91502 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 173296 views
Actual

Iron dome

The New York Times

Shahed-136

Football

Nord Stream

"Dynamo" signed a new contract with 19-year-old forward Ponomarenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 810 views

FC Dynamo has signed an agreement with 19-year-old striker Matvey Ponomarenko until December 31, 2028. He is the top scorer of the U19 Championship and the UEFA Youth League.

"Dynamo" signed a new contract with 19-year-old forward Ponomarenko

Football club "Dynamo" has signed a new contract with 19-year-old forward Matvey Ponomarenko, the club said, writes UNN.

Details

"FC "Dynamo" has signed a new contract with 19-year-old striker of our team Matvey Ponomarenko. The agreement is valid until December 31, 2028," the statement reads.

What is known about the player

Matvey Ponomarenko has been in the Dynamo club system since the age of seven, and played exclusively for the "white and blue" in the DYFL. He spent the 2022/2023 season on loan at the youth team of Luhansk "Zorya", took part in 24 matches, scored 4 goals.

He made his debut for the first team of "Dynamo" on November 3, 2023, in the match of the 13th round "Dynamo" - "Shakhtar", coming on the field in the 88th minute of the game. In the 2023/2024 season, he became the top scorer of the Ukrainian championship among U19 teams, scoring 24 goals in 28 matches.

In the current season, Matvey Ponomarenko played 20 matches in the youth championship of Ukraine, in which he scored 12 goals.

Matvey also became the top scorer of the UEFA Youth League season 2024/2025. In addition, with 8 goals to his credit, he became the top scorer of Ukrainian clubs in the history of the UEFA Youth League.

Yarmolenko is Dynamo's all-time top scorer in the history of the Ukrainian championships 19.05.25, 01:41 • 2836 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Sports
UEFA
Ukraine
Brent
$66.24
Bitcoin
$106,514.80
S&P 500
$5,921.91
Tesla
$345.63
Газ TTF
$37.47
Золото
$3,312.15
Ethereum
$2,554.18