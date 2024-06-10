During the week, the Russian Federation shelled Chernihiv region more than 40 times: 214 explosions were heard

Russian troops last week shelled 14 settlements in the Chernihiv region. 214 explosions were recorded. In particular, the Russians hit 7 times with FPV drones. There is damage. This was announced by the chairman of the Chernihiv RMA Vyacheslav Chaus, reports UNN.

Over the past week, the enemy shelled 14 settlements of the Chernihiv region 43 times. 214 explosions recorded - Chaus wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the enemy launched 7 air strikes using FPV attack drones.

As a result of enemy attacks, private homes, agricultural machinery, power lines and a gas pipeline were damaged.