During the day, enemy troops carried out 372 strikes on 8 settlements of the Zaporozhye region

Over the past day, enemy forces have hit the Zaporizhia region 372 times, targeting 8 settlements. This is reported by the chairman of the Zaporozhye RMA Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

Details

According to the data, the enemy launched an air strike on Lobkovo, and also used 150 unmanned aerial vehicles of various modifications to attack Gulyai-pole, Levadnoye, Robotino, Malaya Tokmachka, Malinovka and Novoandrievka.

11 attacks from rocket and artillery systems were also recorded in Rabotyn and Malaya Tokmachka.

In addition, the invaders inflicted 210 shelling on the territory of Gulyai-pole, Malaya Tokmachka, Novoandrievka, Rabota, Levadny, Malinovka and Nesteryanka.

Add

According to the reports received, 4 reports of housing destruction were registered. Fortunately, the civilians were not injured.

