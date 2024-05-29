Zaporozhye resident who killed his parents was sentenced to life in prison

A resident of Zaporizhia was sentenced to life in prison for the premeditated murder of his parents in October 2023. The man killed his mother and stepfather because of comments about his lifestyle. About it UNN reports with reference to the Zaporozhye regional prosecutor's office.

For maintaining a public charge by the head of the Voznesenovskaya District Prosecutor's office of Zaporozhye, the court found a resident of the Regional Center guilty of premeditated murder of two people and theft (paragraph 1 of Part 2 of Article 115, part 4 of Article 185 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He was sentenced to the maximum sentence of life imprisonment. - the message says.

It is reported that in October 2023, a 52-year-old local resident killed his mother and stepfather by repeatedly hitting him on the head with a hammer. My stepfather also had his throat cut after the beating.

"The motive for the murder was their critical comments about the man's lifestyle," the prosecutor's office said.

After the crime, the accused stole a TV set and gold jewelry from his parents ' house, which he pawned.

