Due to bad weather, residents in 4 regions are without electricity, consumption is falling - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption shows a downward trend. Bad weather completely or partially de-energized 35 settlements in four regions. Powerful electrical appliances should be used from 10:00 to 16:00. This was reported on Monday by NEC "Ukrenergo", writes UNN.

Consumption

"Electricity consumption shows a downward trend. Today, July 21, as of 9:30, it was 5.4% lower than at the same time on the previous working day. The reason is the establishment of moderate air temperature in most regions (except southern ones). And also - clear weather in a significant part of Ukraine, which leads to high efficiency of household solar power plants and a corresponding decrease in energy consumption from the general network," the report says.

Yesterday, July 20, the daily maximum consumption was in the evening - 4.1% lower than the maximum of the previous Sunday. The reason for such changes is significantly cooler weather than a week earlier.

"Given the weather conditions, active energy consumption today should be shifted to the period of the most efficient operation of solar power plants. Please use powerful electrical appliances from 10:00 to 16:00," NEC indicated.

Currently, the Ukrainian energy system continues to recover after Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency recovery work at energy facilities continues.

Bad weather

Due to unfavorable weather conditions (thunderstorm, strong wind) - in the morning, 35 settlements in four regions were completely or partially de-energized. Oblenergo brigades are already performing emergency recovery work on damaged lines. All de-energized subscribers are planned to be re-energized by the end of the day.