Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
“Dubai chocolate” should only come from Dubai: German court rules on popular sweets

“Dubai chocolate” should only come from Dubai: German court rules on popular sweets

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 44297 views

The Cologne District Court has banned Aldi Süd from selling chocolate called “Dubai” that is made in Turkey. Only sweets produced directly in Dubai can bear this name.

In Germany, a court has ruled that only those sweets that are directly produced in Dubai can be called "Dubai chocolate" . This is reported by DPA, UNN writes.

"Despite the fact that sweets known as 'Dubai chocolate' have become very popular in Germany, the court ruled that only products that are actually produced in Dubai itself can be sold under this name," the DPA said in a post in X.

In particular, we are talking about the Alyan Dubai Handmade Chocolate candy by the German discount store chain Aldi Süd, which instantly became a hit after it appeared on store shelves.

The Cologne District Court has issued a temporary ban on the sale of Alyan Dubai Handmade Chocolate to Aldi Süd, because the candy is actually produced in Turkey. 

According to a German court ruling, a product can be called "Dubai chocolate" only if it was produced in Dubai or has any other geographical connection with the UAE.

According to the information, the lawsuit was filed by confectionery importer Andreas Wilmers, who sells Fex chocolate in Germany, which is made in Dubai. 

In the event of a repeated violation, Aldi Süd faces a fine.

Interestingly, in addition to Aldi Süd,  Wilmers also issued legal warnings to the discount chain Lidl and the confectionery manufacturer Lindt for the same reason.

Lindt, in turn, responded and stated that the term "Dubai chocolate" is just the name of chocolate sweets filled with pistachio paste and kataifi dough, not chocolate made in Dubai.

At the same time, the Federal Association of the German Confectionery Industry stated that "Dubai chocolate" can be produced anywhere in the world.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

EconomyNews of the World
dubaiDubai
germanyGermany
turkeyTurkey

Contact us about advertising