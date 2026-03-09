Dry and sunny weather is expected in Ukraine on March 10 due to the influence of an anticyclone - forecaster

Photo: Facebook of Natalka Didenko

Forecaster Natalka Didenko predicts comfortable weather conditions throughout the country on Tuesday, March 10. According to her, the anticyclonic nature of the weather will ensure no precipitation and a pleasant warming that will cover most regions. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The maximum air temperature on March 10 in the western, central, and southern regions will range from +12 to +17 degrees. In the northern and eastern parts of the country, thermometers will rise to +10 to +14 degrees, and in the northeast, it will be slightly cooler - from +9 to +12 degrees.

The wind is expected to be south-westerly, moderate, but strong gusts are possible in places.

In Kyiv, excellent spring weather will also prevail on Tuesday. Residents and guests of the capital will be able to enjoy a sunny day, and the air will warm up to +12 to +14 degrees.

