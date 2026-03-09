Dry and sunny weather is expected in Ukraine on March 10 due to the influence of an anticyclone - forecaster
Kyiv • UNN
On March 10, sunny weather without precipitation is expected in Ukraine, with temperatures up to +17 degrees. In Kyiv, the air will warm up to +14 with a moderate wind.
Forecaster Natalka Didenko predicts comfortable weather conditions throughout the country on Tuesday, March 10. According to her, the anticyclonic nature of the weather will ensure no precipitation and a pleasant warming that will cover most regions. This is reported by UNN.
Details
The maximum air temperature on March 10 in the western, central, and southern regions will range from +12 to +17 degrees. In the northern and eastern parts of the country, thermometers will rise to +10 to +14 degrees, and in the northeast, it will be slightly cooler - from +9 to +12 degrees.
The wind is expected to be south-westerly, moderate, but strong gusts are possible in places.
In Kyiv, excellent spring weather will also prevail on Tuesday. Residents and guests of the capital will be able to enjoy a sunny day, and the air will warm up to +12 to +14 degrees.
