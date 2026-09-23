Drugs were planted on a former soldier of the "Mahura" unit: the fourth participant in the scheme, who broke into Shyrshyn's car, was detained

In the case involving an attempt to discredit Oleksandr Shyrshyn, the former commander of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade "Magura" battalion, another participant in the scheme has been identified; he has already been detained and notified of suspicion, UNN reports, citing the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Law enforcement officers detained a man who, according to the investigation, gave his accomplices access to the serviceman's car so they could plant drugs. Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General, he was notified of suspicion — the statement says.

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, on August 28, 2026, at the direction of other participants, the man used mechanical means to open the former battalion commander's car, which was parked in Kharkiv. After that, previously purchased narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances were planted inside the vehicle.

He is charged with aiding and abetting unlawful entry into another person's premises, committed by a group of persons acting in prior collusion (Part 5 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 162 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

This is already the fourth participant in the scheme to be exposed. Earlier, three former law enforcement officers, who are currently serving in the military, were notified of suspicion in the criminal proceedings.

According to the investigation, they organized surveillance of the former battalion commander, collected information about his movements, arranged access to the car, and planted prohibited substances. In this way, they attempted to create artificial grounds for bringing the serviceman to criminal liability.

The pretrial investigation is ongoing. Other persons involved in organizing and carrying out the scheme are being identified.

Drugs were planted on the former commander of "Maguра": three suspects were remanded in custody, and million-hryvnia bail amounts were also set

We would like to remind you

Three former law enforcement officers, who are now servicemembers of one of the Defense Forces brigades, are suspected of illegally surveilling the former commander of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade "Magura" battalion, breaking into his car, and planting approximately 30 packets of cannabis and PVP to create artificial evidence.

They were detained and notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 162, Part 1 of Article 182, Part 2 of Article 307, Part 2 of Article 15, and Part 2 of Article 372 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.