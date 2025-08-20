Drug gang liquidated: 8 million doses of psychotropics worth UAH 2 billion seized

Law enforcement officers exposed and neutralized a powerful drug group that manufactured and distributed mephedrone and amphetamine on an industrial scale throughout Ukraine. Thanks to a large-scale special operation, it was possible to prevent more than 8 million doses of drugs with a total value of almost 2 billion hryvnias from entering the "black" market. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

Details

The organizers of the criminal business were two residents of Cherkasy region, aged 31 and 32. One was engaged in purchasing precursors and chemicals through online stores with cryptocurrency payment and delivery to underground laboratories. The other was responsible for the operation of the laboratories, directly synthesized psychotropics, and organized their large-scale sale.

The manufactured drugs were sent to all regions of Ukraine through logistics companies, and also distributed through so-called "masterklads" – wholesale caches with prohibited substances.

During the searches, law enforcement officers found:

over 10.4 thousand liters of precursors (equivalent to almost 2 tons of mephedrone);

250 kg of phenylnitropropene – for the production of amphetamine;

29 kg of finished mephedrone;

laboratory equipment, mobile phones, and draft records.

According to experts, this would have been enough to produce millions of doses of psychotropics and obtain a gigantic illegal profit.

The detainees were notified of suspicion under:

Part 3 of Art. 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – illegal production and sale of drugs in large quantities;

Part 3 of Art. 311 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – illegal production and storage of precursors.

For these crimes, they face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property. It is known that one of the suspects had already been convicted of similar offenses.

Currently, the pre-trial investigation is ongoing, it is being carried out by investigators of the Main Investigation Department of the National Police with the support of the Department for Combating Drug Crime.

