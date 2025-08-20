Drug gang liquidated: 8 million doses of psychotropics worth UAH 2 billion seized

$41.360.10
Exclusive
06:54 AM
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
06:49 AM
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Exclusive
August 19, 09:27 AM
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
August 19, 07:29 AM
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
Publications
Exclusives
Protected lands in Volyn "went under the hammer" for a pittance: SBI exposed a top official of Derzhheokadastru August 19, 10:19 PM
Occupiers intensified filtration in Crimea under the guise of migration checks - CNS August 20, 12:13 AM
Appeasement Policy Will Not Bring Trump a Nobel Peace Prize - Senator Blumenthal 02:28 AM
Shmyhal visited Kharkiv region and met with military personnel: what is known 02:29 AM
Immigrants in the USA will be checked for "anti-Americanism" 02:53 AM
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 112366 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 100274 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 95456 views
Sweet Beekeeper's Day: top honey recipesPhotoAugust 19, 11:20 AM • 74385 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on UkraineAugust 19, 10:33 AM • 57272 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Karoline Leavitt
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
Ukraine
United States
White House
Washington, D.C.
United Kingdom
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show 08:11 AM
92-year-old "Dynasty" star Joan Collins showed herself in a swimsuit and intrigued with new plans August 19, 05:03 PM
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in Germany August 19, 10:46 AM
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf club August 19, 05:54 AM
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raised August 18, 05:45 PM
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
Shahed-136
United States dollar
Fox News

Drug gang liquidated: 8 million doses of psychotropics worth UAH 2 billion seized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 286 views

Law enforcement officers neutralized a drug gang that produced and distributed mephedrone and amphetamine throughout Ukraine. They prevented over 8 million doses of drugs worth almost UAH 2 billion from entering the black market.

Drug gang liquidated: 8 million doses of psychotropics worth UAH 2 billion seized

Law enforcement officers exposed and neutralized a powerful drug group that manufactured and distributed mephedrone and amphetamine on an industrial scale throughout Ukraine. Thanks to a large-scale special operation, it was possible to prevent more than 8 million doses of drugs with a total value of almost 2 billion hryvnias from entering the "black" market. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

Details

The organizers of the criminal business were two residents of Cherkasy region, aged 31 and 32. One was engaged in purchasing precursors and chemicals through online stores with cryptocurrency payment and delivery to underground laboratories. The other was responsible for the operation of the laboratories, directly synthesized psychotropics, and organized their large-scale sale.

The manufactured drugs were sent to all regions of Ukraine through logistics companies, and also distributed through so-called "masterklads" – wholesale caches with prohibited substances.

During the searches, law enforcement officers found:

  • over 10.4 thousand liters of precursors (equivalent to almost 2 tons of mephedrone);
    • 250 kg of phenylnitropropene – for the production of amphetamine;
      • 29 kg of finished mephedrone;
        • laboratory equipment, mobile phones, and draft records.

          According to experts, this would have been enough to produce millions of doses of psychotropics and obtain a gigantic illegal profit.

          The detainees were notified of suspicion under:

          • Part 3 of Art. 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – illegal production and sale of drugs in large quantities;
            • Part 3 of Art. 311 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – illegal production and storage of precursors.

              For these crimes, they face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property. It is known that one of the suspects had already been convicted of similar offenses.

              Currently, the pre-trial investigation is ongoing, it is being carried out by investigators of the Main Investigation Department of the National Police with the support of the Department for Combating Drug Crime.

              Cocaine delivered 24/7 in Kyiv and Odesa: 10 drug dealers detained8/18/25, 10:36 AM • 3136 views

              Stepan Haftko

              SocietyCrimes and emergencies
              Cherkasy Oblast