Drug dealers exposed during the large-scale special operation "Requiem" will face trial

An indictment has been sent to court against members of a network that organized the production and sale of psychotropic substances in various regions of Ukraine, uncovered as part of the "Requiem" special operation. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, two residents of Cherkasy region, aged 31 and 32, established an illegal trade in psychotropics – from purchasing precursors to manufacturing and selling the substance alpha-PVP.

"One of them ordered precursors and chemical reagents online, using cryptocurrency to mask financial transactions. The other organized the work of drug laboratories, manufactured psychotropics, transported and sold them, including in particularly large quantities. The finished products were distributed throughout the country in wholesale batches through logistics companies and by means of so-called ' закладки' (stashes)," the post states.

The group's activities were uncovered and stopped during the all-Ukrainian special operation "Requiem" in May last year. During searches, more than 10,000 liters of precursors and chemical substances were seized. According to the investigation, this volume would have been enough to produce more than 8 million doses of psychotropics.

The sanctions of the incriminated articles provide for up to 12 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Recall

A criminal group that organized the supply and sale of cocaine throughout Ukraine, disguising it as washing powder, has been exposed in Zakarpattia. Approximately 6 kg of cocaine were seized, the value of which on the black market reaches hundreds of millions of dollars.