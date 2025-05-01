Drought May Disrupt Our State's Export Potential - Expert

Ukraine will have enough grain for its own consumption even despite the drought, only the export potential of our state will be disrupted. This was stated by the Deputy Chairman of the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council Denys Marchuk on the air of the national telethon, writes UNN.

With a decrease of 15-20%, even if it happens, that is 18 million tons, it is three times more than Ukraine consumes itself, because we need 6.5-7 million per year. This may disrupt our export potential, resulting in a decrease in earnings. This is, of course, also bad, because we also carry out the defense of our country with these funds. - Marchuk answered the question about the decrease in the wheat harvest due to drought.

He also explained that if there is less wheat for sale, it does not mean a decrease in profits, because prices will rise due to demand.

The situation with drought and reduced rainfall is almost on all continents. Accordingly, due to the demand that exists for food wheat, the price for it is quite high. Therefore, if there is less, it does not guarantee that we will receive less in terms of money. We may even earn more by exporting less due to this price. - Marchuk noted.

The expert also stressed that in this sowing season, 4.7 million hectares of land have already been sown with winter wheat.

Farmers are in the fields, farmers are working. If we look at the sowing of winter crops, about 4.7 million hectares of land were sown with winter wheat. This did not take into account spring wheat, which will increase by 25% in this sowing season compared to last year. If we have a few rains, which we expect, everything will be fine. - Marchuk summarized.

Addition

The National Bank of Ukraine expects a significant increase in crop yields compared to last year, which will contribute to a slowdown in food inflation in the second half of 2025.