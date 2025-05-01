Drought May Disrupt Our State's Export Potential - Expert

$41.470.09
Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances
Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

"Return to Stalinism": lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Investment Agreement between Ukraine and the USA: Svyrydenko spoke about the main provisions of the document

Peskov called on Russians to be proud of propagandists fighting against Ukraine in the information space

Sybiga: The next negotiations between Ukraine and the USA will be a significant step towards achieving peace

Enemy losses: in a day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed more than 1230 occupiers and 45 artillery systems

Number of EU countries are asking for an escape clause to increase defense spending

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

Duma calls the reform a "threat," while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

April 30, 01:52 PM

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM

Sarah Gellar Showed Off a Great Wardrobe, Like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

April 30, 12:27 PM

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM
Drought May Disrupt Our State's Export Potential - Expert

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5398 views

Ukraine will provide itself with grain, despite the drought, but export potential will decrease. An expert says that wheat prices will increase due to demand, which will compensate for lower export volumes.

Drought May Disrupt Our State's Export Potential - Expert

Ukraine will have enough grain for its own consumption even despite the drought, only the export potential of our state will be disrupted. This was stated by the Deputy Chairman of the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council Denys Marchuk on the air of the national telethon, writes UNN.

With a decrease of 15-20%, even if it happens, that is 18 million tons, it is three times more than Ukraine consumes itself, because we need 6.5-7 million per year. This may disrupt our export potential, resulting in a decrease in earnings. This is, of course, also bad, because we also carry out the defense of our country with these funds.

- Marchuk answered the question about the decrease in the wheat harvest due to drought.

He also explained that if there is less wheat for sale, it does not mean a decrease in profits, because prices will rise due to demand.

The situation with drought and reduced rainfall is almost on all continents. Accordingly, due to the demand that exists for food wheat, the price for it is quite high. Therefore, if there is less, it does not guarantee that we will receive less in terms of money. We may even earn more by exporting less due to this price.

- Marchuk noted.

The expert also stressed that in this sowing season, 4.7 million hectares of land have already been sown with winter wheat.

Farmers are in the fields, farmers are working. If we look at the sowing of winter crops, about 4.7 million hectares of land were sown with winter wheat. This did not take into account spring wheat, which will increase by 25% in this sowing season compared to last year. If we have a few rains, which we expect, everything will be fine.

- Marchuk summarized.

Addition

The National Bank of Ukraine expects a significant increase in crop yields compared to last year, which will contribute to a slowdown in food inflation in the second half of 2025.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

EconomyAgronomy news
National Bank of Ukraine
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Brent
